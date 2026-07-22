July 22, 2026

Jamie's top DraftKings and FanDuel MLB DFS picks for today, Wednesday, 7/22/26. His favorite daily fantasy baseball lineup sleepers and value picks for DFS on DraftKings and FanDuel.

We absolutely cooked at RotoBaller yesterday in DFS! Going cheap at starting pitcher and loading up on the expensive Coors bats proved to be the correct path, and my cash lineup wound up near the top in all contests entered. It's a great day of baseball to keep the momentum going, as there are an incredible 17 games total on this Wednesday slate.

I'm psyched again to deviate from my regular HR prop article to bring you the (hopefully) DFS heat. Keep in mind that there are two full slates today on the sites, and this article will cover only the night one. For help on the early slates, jump right into our RotoBaller Discord channel, as we're already discussing the afternoon matchups (which have the Coors Field encore).

This article will provide my daily fantasy baseball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on 7/22/2026, with the slate starting at 6:40 p.m. EST on DraftKings and FanDuel. The lineup picks will showcase elite players, mid-priced options, and value plays. You can also read more DFS advice and lineup picks for other sports here. Monitoring injury news and today's MLB starting lineups is always essential.

Top MLB DFS Pitcher for DraftKings, FanDuel

Tatsuya Imai cooked at home against the Miami Marlins last night. Tonight it's Peter Lambert's turn for an encore, as he comes in as the top SP on an otherwise underwhelming group of pitchers. Lambert was someone I used to attack in DFS when he was a Rockie, but he's shown to be an incredibly capable starting pitcher this year with Houston.

Lambert has turned in a solid 3.03 ERA and 1.11 WHIP this season despite some underlying red flags in his peripherals (4.41 xFIP, 83% strand rate). He's limited hard contact to 36% while posting a respectable 23.5% K rate and .129 ISO allowed. He's on a heater right now with only two total runs allowed in his last three starts along with 23 strikeouts.

The Marlins are a middling match for Ks against RHP, but they fanned nine times against Imai, and Lambert profiles similarly. The latter has been stellar against lefties in particular, allowing a minuscule 4.7% barrel rate with a 25.2% K rate. The Marlins routinely trot out six lefties in their starting lineup, so Lambert is set to excel here.

Top MLB DFS Stack for DraftKings, FanDuel

New York Yankees vs. Bubba Chandler

This is the second game of a twinbill with the Pirates, so we may get a wonky lineup from the Yankees. That said, they're still my top stack tonight. They're currently the only team on the slate with an IRT over five runs (5.6), and the forecast is set to be hot all day in the Bronx with the wind blowing out to right-center.

Bubba Chandler will take the hill for the Pirates, and it's a tale of two seasons for him depending on what handed batters he faces. Chandler has fully neutralized righties, but has allowed a .205 ISO and .453 SLG to lefties this year. Eight of his ten homers given up this season have come off left-handed bats.

The Yankees are a lefty-rich team, and should be able to get at least seven in there against Chandler. If they're able to tire out the Pittsburgh bullpen in game one, that offers even more upside for this stack

Favorite Targets: Trent Grisham, Ben Rice, Cody Bellinger, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Jasson Dominguez

Top MLB DFS Hitter for DraftKings, FanDuel

Jazz Chisholm Jr., 2B on DK - NYY ($4,300 DK, not on FD main slate)

This is a DraftKings-specific play, as the Yankees/Pirates game two isn't on FanDuel's night slate. Jazz Chisholm Jr. notably predicted a 50/50 season for himself coming into 2026 (his contract year), but it's hardly come to fruition as it took him ages to get going. 50/50 seems out of the question, but if he continues to rake like he's doing now, a 30/30 campaign looks more than doable.

Jazz has climbed his OPS up to .723 on the season with his recent play, and he's been sizzling over the last two games with three homers and six RBIs. He's been solid against righties all season with a 13% barrel rate and .441 SLG, and his SB upside (26 steals on the year) enhances his floor and ceiling even more.

Lock Jazz into cash lineups at his price tag, and he should be a cornerstone of your Yankees stacks.