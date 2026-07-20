July 20, 2026

Koby's top DraftKings and FanDuel MLB DFS picks for today, Monday, 7/20/26. His favorite daily fantasy baseball lineup sleepers and value picks for DFS on DraftKings and FanDuel.

Welcome Back, RotoBallers! It's been a while since I've written up a DFS article this season, but our lead MLB DFS analyst, Casey Wilson, is on vacation this week, and I get the chance to hop in and help out! Don't worry, though; I've got you guys covered for this 14-game slate! All teams are in line except for the early game between the Twins and Guardians. Plenty of options to choose from, so hopefully I can help narrow it down for you and get y'all some extra cash to play with the rest of the week!

Normally, y'all see me with the home run articles, but in this one, I'll be going over the best pitchers, hitters, and stacks for today's MLB DFS slate! Be sure to stop into the RotoBaller Discord channel, as we'll be excitedly talking baseball all day.

This article will provide my daily fantasy baseball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on 7/20/2026, with the slate starting at 7:05 p.m. ET on DraftKings and FanDuel. The lineup picks will showcase elite players, mid-priced options, and value plays. You can also read more DFS advice and lineup picks for other sports here. Monitoring injury news and today's MLB starting lineups is always essential.

Top MLB DFS Pitcher for DraftKings, FanDuel

At the top of the pitching options, Dylan Cease is looking to be the best option here; the Mets are playing better, and the Dodgers are always tough against lefties. Tampa Bay is no slouch, but I think Cease is going to make for a great opponent. Cease has been tearing through teams with a minimum of seven strikeouts in 11 straight starts, and going a minimum of six innings in six of those starts.

He also has been great at limiting damage, with three or more earned runs scored in three of those 11 starts. He could be very well on his way to a Cy Young season if he can keep this up. Cam Schittler has been his only true competition.

In his last two starts, he has gone seven and eight innings, while striking out 9 and 11 with no earned runs! The Rays may make for a tough matchup, but Cease is cruising right now. The chalky play is going to be Jacob Misiorowski, but I love the pivot to Cease.

Look at all this green!

Top MLB DFS Stack for DraftKings, FanDuel

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Ryan Weathers

Who would have thought the Pirates were going to be playing this well! I bet on them to make the playoffs this season, and I'm glad I did because if they keep it up, they very well could be on their way.

This month, the Pirates have been the second-best team in the league against LHP with a wRC+ of 154! Only the Nationals have been better in that time. They are getting a great spot here against Ryan Weathers, who has specifically struggled against RHH this year. They are also sporting a .931 ISO, .225 ISO, and .401 wOBA. They also have kept the strikeout% relatively low at 19%, which is about the fourth-lowest in the league.

Weathers' first two starts in July were good, but his June numbers are what were concerning; he had an xFIP of 3.97, an ERA of 5.55, and a HR/9 of 1.85. With how well the Pirates have hit lefties recently, I'm going to stack them pretty confidently.

Favorite Targets: Bryan Reynolds, Esmerlyn Valdez, Marcell Ozuna, Ryan O'Hearn, Jake Mangum

Top MLB DFS Hitter for DraftKings, FanDuel

Esmerlyn Valdez, OF - PIT ($4,000 DK/$3,500 FD)

Since we are going with the Pirates, we might as well start it off with one of the hottest rookies in the league right now. Esmerlyn Valdez's numbers are still a bit skewed due to a lack of plate appearances, but his numbers versus lefties are quite frankly just absurd. In 35 plate appearances, he has 13 hits (six of which are homers) and is sporting a .575 wOBA with a 1.057 SLG and a 36% Barrel%. As I said, it's a bit skewed, but that doesn't mean we ignore how well he continues to hit.

Pirates Prospects Home Run Tracker Esmerlyn Valdez, Pittsburgh Pirates (12)

Exit Velocity: 102.2 MPH

Distance: 371 feet pic.twitter.com/Kv3tq6e1rD — Pirates Prospects (@pirateprospects) July 19, 2026

He has six home runs in his last seven games, and on the season is averaging just under 15 FPPG. He should be good for at least a hit here, if not another home run, with how many Weathers has given up this season to righties.