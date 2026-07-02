July 2, 2026

Casey Wilson's top DraftKings and FanDuel MLB DFS picks for today, Thursday, 7/2/26. His favorite daily fantasy baseball lineup sleepers and value picks for DFS on DraftKings and FanDuel.

We have a six-game slate tonight. This is a very interesting slate because, although it's small, there are plenty of options. Thursday is usually an off day for DFS for me, but I will be playing heavily tonight because this slate is so awesome.

If you have not had a chance to check out my model, I will refer to it throughout this article. To get a better sense of where I am, not only on today's slate but on every slate, please give it a look. My plays are solely based on numbers, and this model is the brain behind the operation. I have also created a hitter model that is not public, but I will reference it in this article.

This article will provide my daily fantasy baseball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on 7/2/2026, with the slate starting at 6:40 p.m. ET on DraftKings and FanDuel. The lineup picks will showcase elite players, mid-priced options, and value plays. You can also read more DFS advice and lineup picks for other sports here. Monitoring injury news and today's MLB starting lineups is always essential.

Top MLB DFS Pitcher for DraftKings, FanDuel

Bryce Miller will square off against the Los Angeles Angels tonight at home at T-Mobile Park. This is one of the best parks for pitchers in MLB. The Angels have the lowest implied run total on the slate tonight at 3.5 runs. Miller is projected for a 31.2% K% and 6.37 strikeouts in this matchup.

Miller has been tremendous since his return from the IL. He has a 2.61 xFIP, 33.1% K%, 0.72 WHIP, and a 1.38 HR/9 this season. The Angels are a great matchup because of their high swing-and-miss rate. They have a 24.8% K%, .713 OPS, and a 99 wRC+ against RHP this season. Miller is the best option tonight, and frankly, it's not close.

Top MLB DFS Stack for DraftKings, FanDuel

Tampa Bay Rays (Model-Projected IRT of 5.2 runs) vs. Stephen Kolek

For the second night in a row, the Tampa Bay Rays are a featured stack in this article, having made very few appearances in this section all season. Tonight, they will face Stephen Kolek at Kauffman Stadium, where it will be in the upper 80s with 10+ mph winds blowing out to left-center field.

The Rays have the second-highest implied run total on the slate tonight, as well as the highest stack grade with regard to matchup. They have several bats that look great tonight, including two that will appear as top bats in this article.

Kolek is in a bit of a rut, having a 5.04 xFIP, 1.78 WHIP, 3.00 HR/9, and a 44.1% Hard Hit% over his last two starts. The Rays have a .871 OPS and a 142 wRC+ against RHP during that span. This is a tremendous spot for the Rays tonight.

Favorite Targets: Jonathan Aranda, Junior Caminero, Cedric Mullins, Victor Mesa Jr., Ryan Vilade

Top MLB DFS Hitter for DraftKings, FanDuel

Junior Caminero, 3B - TBR ($6.3K DK/$3.8K FD)

Caminero has now homered in six straight games. He has a .555 wOBA, .553 ISO, and a 1.376 OPS against RHP over his last 42 ABs. Kolek has allowed a .346 wOBA, .167 ISO, and a .801 OPS during that span. Will he homer for the seventh straight game tonight?