July 10, 2026

Casey Wilson's top DraftKings and FanDuel MLB DFS picks for today, Friday, 7/10/26. His favorite daily fantasy baseball lineup sleepers and value picks for DFS on DraftKings and FanDuel.

We have a 12-game slate tonight on both slates, and it is tremendous. We have no Sutter Health Park, no Coors Field, and no weather advantages tonight. This slate is strictly matchup-based, and these are the slates where the numbers don't lie. Let's get after it.

If you have not had a chance to check out my model, I will refer to it throughout this article. To get a better sense of where I am, not only on today's slate but on every slate, please give it a look. My plays are solely based on numbers, and this model is the brain behind the operation. I have also created a hitter model that is not public, but I will reference it in this article.

This article will provide my daily fantasy baseball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on 7/10/2026, with the slate starting at 7:05 p.m. ET on DraftKings and on FanDuel. The lineup picks will showcase elite players, mid-priced options, and value plays. You can also read more DFS advice and lineup picks for other sports here. Monitoring injury news and today's MLB starting lineups is always essential.

Top MLB DFS Pitcher for DraftKings, FanDuel

I have been picking on the Arizona Diamondbacks all season, and tonight they face one of baseball's best pitchers in Shohei Ohtani. I will be targeting Ohtani heavily tonight, as the Diamondbacks have the lowest implied run total on the slate at 3.0.

Ohtani has been tremendous this season, especially as of late. He has a 2.17 xFIP, 33.3% K%, 1.33 WHIP, 0.75 HR/9, and a 20.0% Hard Hit% over his last two starts. The Snakes have an 18.8% K%, .614 OPS, and a 67 wRC+ over that span against RHP.

Top MLB DFS Stack for DraftKings, FanDuel

San Diego Padres (Model-Projected IRT of 8.5 runs) vs. Shane Bieber

The Padres have also been a team I have been picking on this season a bit, but over the last week they have now appeared in this article twice. They have the highest implied run total on the slate tonight, as well as the second-highest stack grade.

Shane Bieber will toe the rubber for the Blue Jays, and he has struggled since his return from the IL. He has a 5.80 xFIP, 2.08 WHIP, 4.15 HR/9, and a 54.2% Hard Hit%. The Padres are heating up with a .720 OPS and a 103 wRC+ against RHP over the last 30 days. This is my top stack on the slate.

Favorite Targets: Manny Machado, Ty France, Fernando Tatis Jr., Gavin Sheets, Xander Bogaerts, Jackson Merrill

Top MLB DFS Hitter for DraftKings, FanDuel

Kyle Teel, C - CHW ($3.7K DK/$3.1K FD)

Kyle Teel is my favorite play on tonight's slate. Teel is red hot against RHP. He has a .366 wOBA, .241 ISO, and a .836 OPS over the last 34 ABs. Civale has struggled against LHH. He has a .417 wOBA, .229 ISO, and a .998 OPS against LHH this season.