July 1, 2026

Casey Wilson's top DraftKings and FanDuel MLB DFS picks for today, Wednesday, 7/1/26. His favorite daily fantasy baseball lineup sleepers and value picks for DFS on DraftKings and FanDuel.

DraftKings and FanDuel have decided to split slates again, with FanDuel adding the early game and DraftKings omitting it. This is an important piece because Paul Skenes and Zach Wheeler will be the two pitchers left off the DraftKings slate on a slate already deprived of pitching. I have some interesting stacks that I do not believe will get the ownership they deserve, so this is the GPP slate to take down a big contest.

If you have not had a chance to check out my model, I will refer to it throughout this article. To get a better sense of where I am, not only on today's slate but on every slate, please give it a look. My plays are solely based on numbers, and this model is the brain behind the operation. I have also created a hitter model that is not public, but I will reference it in this article.

This article will provide my daily fantasy baseball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on 7/1/2026, with the slate starting at 7:15 p.m. ET on DraftKings and 6:40 p.m. ET FanDuel. The lineup picks will showcase elite players, mid-priced options, and value plays. You can also read more DFS advice and lineup picks for other sports here. Monitoring injury news and today's MLB starting lineups is always essential.

Top MLB DFS Pitcher for DraftKings, FanDuel

The best two pitchers on the slate by a wide margin are FanDuel-only plays tonight. Paul Skenes will square off against the Phillies on the road, and although this is a tough spot, he is by far and away the best arm going. He has a 28.4% K% and 6.22 strikeouts projected in this matchup.

Skenes has been in tremendous form and has really returned to the dominant arm he was in 2025. He has a 2.77 xFIP, 34.8% K%, 1.24 WHIP, and a 0.82 HR/9 over the last 30 days. The Phillies have a 23.4% K%, .719 OPS, and a 96 wRC+ against RHP this season. Skenes is the cash option on FanDuel tonight.

Top MLB DFS Stack for DraftKings, FanDuel

Miami Marlins (Model-Projected IRT of 7.0 runs) vs.Kyle Freeland

I haven't been on this Marlins team in Coors over the last two days, but this is the spot I want to go full steam ahead and attack. They will square off against the southpaw Kyle Freeland, and they are popping in both of my models today. Their 7.0 implies the total is the highest on tonight's slate.

Freeland has continued to struggle in 2026. He has pitched to a 4.51 xFIP, 1.61 WHIP, 2.00 HR/9, 42.2% FB%, and a 49.0% Hard Hit%. The Marlins have a .773 OPS and a 109 wRC+ against southpaws over the last 30 days. There are several hitters who look outstanding in my handiness model, so this is a spot I want to attack.

Favorite Targets: Esteury Ruiz, Otto Lopez, Heriberto Hernandez, Javier Sanoja, Xavier Edwards, Kyle Stowers

Top MLB DFS Hitter for DraftKings, FanDuel

Rafael Devers, 1B - SFG ($3.5K DK/$3.0K FD)

Devers is on fire at the moment, and I believe he will be very under the radar tonight. He is too cheap for his current production. He has a .592 wOBA, .714 ISO, and a 1.488 OPS over the last 25 ABs against RHP. Gallen has allowed a .471 wOBA, .268 ISO, and a 1.138 OPS to LHH during that span. Give me all the Devers shares I can get tonight.