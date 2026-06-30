June 30, 2026

Casey Wilson's top DraftKings and FanDuel MLB DFS picks for today, Tuesday, 6/30/26. His favorite daily fantasy baseball lineup sleepers and value picks for DFS on DraftKings and FanDuel.

DraftKings and FanDuel have a massive 12-game slate on tap for us tonight. The weather all across the country is heating up, and we have wind blowing out in several spots tonight. You will need your stacks to have several home runs tonight in order to take a contest down. Let's dig in.

If you have not had a chance to check out my model, I will refer to it throughout this article. To get a better sense of where I am, not only on today's slate but on every slate, please give it a look. My plays are solely based on numbers, and this model is the brain behind the operation. I have also created a hitter model that is not public, but I will reference it in this article.

This article will provide my daily fantasy baseball lineup picks for DraftKings and FanDuel on 6/30/2026, with the slate starting at 7:05 p.m. ET on DraftKings and FanDuel. The lineup picks will showcase elite players, mid-priced options, and value plays. You can also read more DFS advice and lineup picks for other sports here. Monitoring injury news and today's MLB starting lineups is always essential.

Top MLB DFS Pitcher for DraftKings, FanDuel

Brandon Sproat will square off against the Cincinnati Reds at American Family Field tonight. This game will be played indoors, making it one of the best pitching environments on the slate immediately. Sproat has a 29.0% K% and 5.70 strikeouts projected in this matchup.

He has turned it on as of late and is in tremendous form. He has a 1.81 xFIP, 47.1% K%, 0.52 WHIP, and a 0.93 HR/9 over his last two starts. The Reds are a very attackable team, especially on the road. They have a 24.8% K%, .682 OPS, and an 86 wRC+ against RHP this season, with a 28.6% K% and a .617 OPS over the last 14 days. Sproat is my SP1 tonight in all formats.

Top MLB DFS Stack for DraftKings, FanDuel

Los Angeles Dodgers (Model-Projected IRT of 6.9 runs) vs. Jeffrey Springs

The Dodgers will square off against the Athletics tonight at Sutter Health Park. It will be in the upper 80s tonight at first pitch with a 15 mph wind blowing straight out. The ball flies in this park when the wind is howling, and tonight the Dodgers' 6.9 implied runs are the highest in my model.

Springs has struggled to limit home runs because of his high fly-ball rate and hard contact. He has a 1.75 WHIP, 4.15 HR/9, 51.4% FB%, and a 41.7% Hard Hit% over the last 30 days. If he does that against the gauntlet of a lineup the Dodgers have, there is potential for several home runs in this spot.

Favorite Targets: Max Muncy, Miguel Rojas, Alex Call, Tommy Edman, Andy Pages, Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts

Top MLB DFS Hitter for DraftKings, FanDuel

Dansby Swanson, SS - CHC ($3.5K DK/$2.9K FD)

Dansby Swanson is one of the hottest hitters on the planet and now will get a matchup against a southpaw with a wind game in Wrigley. He has a .479 wOBA, .429 ISO, and a 1.143 OPS against LHP over his last 14 ABs. Sears has allowed a .342 wOBA, .211 ISO, and a .813 OPS to RHH during that span.