October 31, 2026

Daily fantasy NASCAR DFS projections and lineup picks for DraftKings for the 2026 Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway. Who are the favorite picks in the race? Jordan McAbee's exclusive breakdown.

As we're nearing the end of the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season, it's time to visit Martinsville Speedway one more time, as the Xfinity 500 is set to take place on Sunday afternoon. Martinsville is one of the most historic race tracks on the schedule, and the fall race typically has some good racing. DraftKings...