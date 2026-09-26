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Kansas-2 (2026) NASCAR DraftKings Lineup Picks and Projections (Premium Content)

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Alex Bowman - NASCAR DFS Picks, Betting Picks, Daily Fantasy NASCAR Driver

Daily fantasy NASCAR DFS projections and lineup picks for DraftKings for the 2026 Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway. Who are the favorite picks in the race? Jordan McAbee's exclusive breakdown.

The fourth Chase race of the season is this weekend with the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway, and, unfortunately, we have yet another weekend of no practice or qualifying. Rain washed out both sessions for the Cup Series on Saturday morning, which means we'll have to deal with no practice speeds and a lineup...

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