September 26, 2026

Jordan McAbee's daily fantasy NASCAR DFS algorithm-predicted finishing order for the 2026 Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway for DraftKings and betting. Who is going to win?

Stop me if you've heard this one before: NASCA Cup Series practice and qualifying were cancelled this weekend due to weather. Once again, we get no pre-race data for this weekend's Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway, but the good news is we have a plethora of relevant intermediate track numbers to use to handicap...