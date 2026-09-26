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Kansas-2 (2026) NASCAR Algorithm-Predicted Finishing Order (Premium Content)

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Denny Hamlin - NASCAR DFS Picks, NASCAR Betting Picks

Jordan McAbee's daily fantasy NASCAR DFS algorithm-predicted finishing order for the 2026 Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway for DraftKings and betting. Who is going to win?

Stop me if you've heard this one before: NASCA Cup Series practice and qualifying were cancelled this weekend due to weather. Once again, we get no pre-race data for this weekend's Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway, but the good news is we have a plethora of relevant intermediate track numbers to use to handicap...

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RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
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RANKINGS

QB
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TE
K
DEF
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