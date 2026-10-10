October 10, 2026

Expert Jordan McAbee digs into the Vegas NASCAR betting lines to find the best bets for the Bank of America 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Jordan is +107.32 units over the last two years and one of the best NASCAR bettors in the country.

The Chase rolls on this weekend with the Bank of America 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. This will be the first fall race at Charlotte since 2017 so we may see some surprises on race day! Remember: betting lines for NASCAR can move very quickly, and value can disappear just as quickly! So you must...