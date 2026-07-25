July 25, 2026

Daily fantasy NASCAR DFS projections and lineup picks for DraftKings for the 2026 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Who are the favorite picks in the race? Jordan McAbee's exclusive breakdown.

Now that we're through the "Sunday Night Race" portion of the schedule, we head to Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend for the annual Brickyard 400. This is one of the most storied race tracks on the schedule and really needs no introduction. As has been the case for several weeks, DraftKings has the total prize...