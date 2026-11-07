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Homestead (2026) NASCAR DraftKings Lineup Picks and Projections (Premium Content)

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Kyle Larson - NASCAR DFS Picks, Betting Picks, Daily Fantasy NASCAR

Daily fantasy NASCAR DFS projections and lineup picks for DraftKings for the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Who are the favorite picks in the race? Jordan McAbee's exclusive breakdown.

We've made it to the end. It has been a fun season, but it's time to crown a Champion and head off into the offseason. We will be back soon enough, though, as the Clash will be here in February. Thank you to everyone who has subscribed this season, and I hope you'll be back...

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