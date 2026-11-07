November 7, 2026

Jordan McAbee's daily fantasy NASCAR DFS algorithm-predicted finishing order for the 2026 Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway for DraftKings and betting. Who is going to win?

It has been an amazing season, and we're finally at the end of it. This weekend's race is the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Homestead-Miami Speedway. This 1.5-mile track is super abrasive and quite unique in shape. This creates high tire wear, forcing drivers to manage their tires for sustained speed over a long...