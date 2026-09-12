September 12, 2026

Daily fantasy NASCAR DFS projections and lineup picks for DraftKings for the 2026 Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway (Gateway). Who are the favorite picks in the race? Jordan McAbee's exclusive breakdown.

We're back at another flat track this weekend, as the NASCAR Cup Series visits Gateway for the first head-to-head week against NFL of 2026. Gateway (officially known as World Wide Technology Raceway) is a 1.25-mile oval in St. Louis that has one set of turns similar to New Hampshire and one set of turns similar...