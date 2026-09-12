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Gateway (2026) NASCAR Algorithm-Predicted Finishing Order (Premium Content)

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Christopher Bell - NASCAR DFS Picks, Betting Picks, Daily Fantasy NASCAR

Jordan McAbee's daily fantasy NASCAR DFS algorithm-predicted finishing order for the 2026 Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway (Gateway) for DraftKings and betting. Who is going to win?

The Chase started out with a bang last weekend at Darlington, as Christopher Bell took the win and points leader, Denny Hamlin, had a disappointing 18th-place finish. Now the Cup Series is on to World Wide Technology Raceway, otherwise known as Gateway. This is a relatively new track to the series, as there has only...

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