August 5, 2026

Jens Christenson digs into his PGA DFS Value Plays for the Wyndham Championship PGA Tour event in an article that provides DraftKings daily fantasy golf lineup selections.

All other PGA Premium Tools can be accessed on the premium dashboard. Welcome back, RotoBallers, and thanks for joining us for the 2026 Wyndham Championship! In this article, you will find our top-rated DraftKings DFS value plays for this week's PGA tournament. It can be challenging to define "value," and this task is particularly tricky because...