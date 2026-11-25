Doug's DraftKings NFL DFS Week 12 Thanksgiving Day picks, value plays, DFS sleepers for the main slate (2026). His top DK plays and value picks for daily fantasy football lineups.
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Today’s three-game slate is a doozy, with four outstanding football teams, the best offense in the NFL, and the Eagles. One of these things is not like the others! That said, we shouldn’t ignore any edge, and if a Philly player presents value, we have to jump on it. Will that be the case, or are we riding with the chalk? Read on to find out!
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DraftKings Quarterbacks - Thanksgiving DFS Picks
TOP Play: Patrick Mahomes, KC at BUF ($6,000)
Dak Prescott is probably the hottest quarterback in the league right now, but Patrick Mahomes catches my eye for this short slate. Prescott has a great matchup, but he’ll also likely be the most widely rostered quarterback on the slate, leaving ownership value with Mahomes.
While Prescott has been undeniably great with back-to-back weeks of 38+ DraftKings points, Mahomes has been nearly as good, with three games of 28+ fantasy points over the past four weeks. During that stretch, he has thrown for 13 touchdowns, zero picks, and is averaging 309 passing yards per game. You also save $400 in salary and get significantly cheaper stacking partners with Mahomes.
Patrick Mahomes's last 4 games:
69.9% Completion
1,235 Passing Yards
13 Passing Touchdowns
#ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/Enjsgl5KZi
— PaceBall (@paceball__) November 23, 2026
He’s faced the Bills 10 times in his career and has had overwhelming success, throwing for 250 yards six times and multiple touchdowns seven times. I’m not saying that Mahomes will absolutely outscore Dak, but there are many paths for a Mahomes-based lineup to outscore a Dak-centered lineup, and on a slate this short, every little edge matters.
VALUE PLAY: Caleb Williams, CHI at DET ($5,800)
On a slate this loaded, it’ll be hard to find traditional cheap upside at quarterback. Caleb Williams isn’t the cheapest quarterback on the slate, but at $5,800 he gives you enough roster flexibility that I’m counting him as a value play. People will likely target Jared Goff as their value quarterback option, leaving Williams as the less-rostered of the pair. Sometimes the value we are looking for on a slate is ownership-based rather than price-based.
Chicago's matchup is excellent, as the Lions have one of the worst pass defenses in the league. After an inspired first half against the Buccaneers, the wheels fell off for the Lions' defense, and Baker Mayfield started to pick them apart as Tampa made a comeback. Let’s ignore Detroit’s run of success against the pass, since those games came against Minnesota, Miami, New England without Drake Maye, and half a game against the Buccaneers. They are much closer to their first five games, when they made Geno Smith look like Joe Burrow, than to what they’ve shown recently.
This is especially true with Aiden Hutchinson out for the season. Now imagine what Caleb Williams, Luther Burden III, Colston Loveland, and company can do. Caleb has thrown for multiple touchdowns in four of seven starts, reaching at least 15 DraftKings points five times. Meanwhile, the Bears defense has looked completely revitalized with the addition of Jeffrey Simmons. Detroit will get theirs, for sure, but I’d rather take my shots against their defense than Chicago's right now.
Other options - Jared Goff, Dak Prescott