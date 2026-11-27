Doug's DraftKings NFL DFS Week 12 picks, value plays, DFS sleepers for the main slate (2026). His top DK plays and value picks for daily fantasy football lineups.
A nine-game slate? Ok, whatever, NFL. I guess I’m not all that mad about being on the road all day Sunday, coming home from my daughter’s field hockey tournament. I suppose it makes sense to have such a small slate with three games on Thursday, one on Wednesday, one on Friday, one on Sunday night, and one on Monday, but still, nine isn’t a lot of games.
All that said, this is a fun slate because we have so few premium guys that lineup builds should be all over the place. The Bengals and Jaguars should carry a ton of ownership, but we also have puke stacks in Indianapolis, Washington, and Baltimore that could carry the slate. Where are we headed with our lineups? Read on to find out!
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DraftKings Quarterbacks - Week 12 DFS Picks
TOP Play: Trevor Lawrence, TEN vs JAX ($6,700)
He’s playing the Titans. End of analysis.
Hey boss, does this meet my word count?
It doesn’t, fine. The Titans are pathetic on the back end, and they’ve been even worse since training Jeffrey Simmons and Amani Hooker. The team has given up more than 300 passing yards in four straight games, including 352 yards to Trevor Lawrence in Week 10. That game was one of the six times Lawrence has surpassed 20 DraftKings points this season. He’s playing on another level right now, especially at home where he’s averaging 254 passing yards and 3.2 touchdown passes per game.
He’s not consistent, but Lawrence also has a bit of a hitch in his giddy-up, running for more than 10 yards in half his starts. With Bhayshul Tuten banged up, the Jaguars are even more likely to try to put this game away through the air. Lawrence is an easy cash-game play, and he should have the most ownership at the position on the slate. He’s also a strong tournament option, pairing him with Parker Washington and either Brenton Strange or Jakobi Meyers.
Brian Thomas Jr. With The Jaguars Touchdown From Trevor Lawrence.
Lawrence Had A Bunch Of Time, Scrambled Out, And Eventually Found Him.
Good To See This Guy Getting Some Run. https://t.co/f070P13IBQ
— SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) November 23, 2026
If you want to get a little sneaky in tournaments, fade Strange and Meyers and roll with Brian Thomas Jr. or Josh Cameron as your second pass catcher. Both have scored over the past two weeks, and each has seen at least three targets in both of those games. That’s one way to run one of the chalk stacks while getting around some of the high roster percentage. Chimere Dike would be my bring-back, as he’s taken the Wan’Dale Robinson role for Tennessee and looks to be a safe five-to-seven-target guy going forward.
VALUE PLAY: Anthony Richardson Sr., IND vs NYG ($4,800)
I considered Anthony Richardson Sr. as my cash-game quarterback this weekend, but there’s enough value at running back and tight end that I don’t see this as necessary. Richardson’s roster percentage is in the low single digits, making him a tournament-only play, but one worth considering. Richardson isn’t the world’s most reliable quarterback, but he does one thing well: get outside the pocket and run.
In 15 games between 2023 and 2024, he scored 10 rushing touchdowns and averaged 5.6 yards per carry. He threw for only 11 touchdowns in those games, but the rushing floor is legitimate, and it led to 10 games with 15 or more DraftKings points over those 15 starts. That’s quite the return for a $4,800, and it’s not like the Giants are a world-beating defense. They played well last week against the Jaguars, but the team also allows 135 rushing yards per game on the road and has allowed over 230 passing yards in back-to-back games.
I’m not saying Richardson is a guarantee, but stack him with Jonathan Taylor and/or Tyler Warren, and you could get a little something out of it. Use the savings to load up at receiver, and there’s your recipe for tournament success. Don’t overdo it, but taking a stab at Richardson has worked in the past, and he’s had two years to learn the offense, get used to the NFL game, and get coached up by Shane Steichen and the Colts staff.
Other options - Joe Burrow, Jayden Daniels, C.J. Stroud, Jacoby Brissett