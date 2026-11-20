Doug's DraftKings NFL DFS Week 11 picks, value plays, DFS sleepers for the main slate (2026). His top DK plays and value picks for daily fantasy football lineups.
Are we still in Week 10, or is this how the rest of the year will go? Once again, the Dallas Cowboys are facing a total far higher than in any other game, making them the chalk this week. Every lineup decision you make, whether cash or tournament, will hinge on the direction you take in this game.
Are you going to overload? Are you going to fade? Where are our pivot points? Who else makes sense in a Cowboys-and-Titans build? Does any other team have a chance to break this slate? Read on to see which players I think should be in your fantasy lineups this weekend.
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DraftKings Quarterbacks - Week 11 DFS Picks
TOP Play: Dak Prescott, DAL vs TEN ($6,700)
Dak Prescott is projected to be the most rostered quarterback on the slate by a wide margin. His offense is clicking, and his defense can’t stop anyone. That means every Dallas game from here on out looks to be a shootout. His price has ballooned to $6700, but he's still hard to fade in cash games, since he'll likely be in twice as many lineups as the next most popular quarterback.
Prescott has been on fire recently, throwing for 11 touchdowns over his last four games, including seven over the last two weeks, and he’s thrown for at least 300 yards in both. Dallas can run the football, but you beat Tennessee through the air. This will jibe well with how Dallas runs their offense, as Prescott ranks third in the league with 56 red zone pass attempts. When the team gets close, they throw.
Dallas is also very easy to stack, with three wide receiver options in play and none looking particularly bad. If you want to run with the Cowboys and a Titans bring-back, you just have to find other ways to get different to jump a tournament field. On the flip side, chalk quarterbacks have not led the slate in weeks. That’s not to say we shouldn't play Prescott in our tournaments, but I don’t think it’s an absolute requirement.
VALUE PLAY: Cam Ward, TEN at DAL ($5,500)
Don’t look now, but Cam Ward has looked like a real quarterback for the last few weeks. Over those two games, he’s combined for 535 passing yards, 80 rushing yards, and four passing touchdowns. He averaged 25.2 fantasy points over those two starts, and now he gets one of the most fantasy-friendly matchups in football: the Dallas Cowboys' horrendous secondary.
His rushing yards really intrigue me because if Ward can add 3 to 5 fantasy points on the ground, it gives him a floor other quarterbacks in this price range don’t have. Board is an interesting pivot to make off of Prescott to still get exposure to this game, stacking him up with Carnell Tate and either Tony Pollar or Gunnar Helm
Other options - Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Trevor Lawrence, Patrick Mahomes
DraftKings Running Backs - Week 11 DFS Picks
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