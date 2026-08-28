August 28, 2026

Daily fantasy NASCAR DFS projections and lineup picks for DraftKings for the 2026 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. Who are the favorite picks in the race? Jordan McAbee's exclusive breakdown.

It's time to have another fun week in DFS! Well, fun and/or frustrating. We're back at Daytona International Speedway for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Saturday night. As is always the case at Daytona, the strategy is more important than the drivers when building lineups. More on that later. We're focusing on Place Differential...