August 28, 2026

Jordan McAbee's daily fantasy NASCAR DFS algorithm-predicted finishing order for the 2026 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway for DraftKings and betting. Who is going to win?

The NASCAR Cup Series has reached the end of the regular season, as race number 26 is set to take place from Daytona International Speedway on Saturday night. After this, the Chase field will be set, and we'll have ten races left to determine this year's Champion. Daytona International Speedway needs no introduction. This race...