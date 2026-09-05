September 5, 2026

Daily fantasy NASCAR DFS projections and lineup picks for DraftKings for the 2026 Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway. Who are the favorite picks in the race? Jordan McAbee's exclusive breakdown.

The Cook Out Southern 500 is set to take place this weekend from Darlington Raceway, one of the most storied races and tracks in NASCAR history. Darlington is a unique track in that it has two very distinct corners within its 1.366-mile egg-shape. The race track itself is also super abrasive, which causes massive tire...