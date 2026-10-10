October 10, 2026

Daily fantasy NASCAR DFS projections and lineup picks for DraftKings for the 2026 Bank of America 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Who are the favorite picks in the race? Jordan McAbee's exclusive breakdown.

Charlotte Motor Speedway is the site of this weekend's NASCAR Cup Series race, as the series returns there for the fall race at the oval for the first time since the 2017 season. We've obviously already raced at Charlotte once this season--with Daniel Suarez winning the rain-shortened Coca-Cola 600--and we have plenty of other intermediate...