October 10, 2026

Jordan McAbee's daily fantasy NASCAR DFS algorithm-predicted finishing order for the 2026 Bank of America 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway for DraftKings and betting. Who is going to win?

We got spoiled last weekend with practice and qualifying, because now that we're back out of the desert, Mother Nature has decided to wreak havoc on the race weekend. Once again, we get no pre-race practice or qualifying data for this weekend's Bank of America 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, but this is the third...