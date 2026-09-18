September 18, 2026

Daily fantasy NASCAR DFS projections and lineup picks for DraftKings for the 2026 Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Who are the favorite picks in the race? Jordan McAbee's exclusive breakdown.

Bristol with no weekend-relevant data, that's what we're stuck with this weekend. Practice and qualifying got cancelled once again thanks to lightning, which means the lineup is set by the metric and we have no practice data to go off. Thankfully, the Cup Series already ran here at "The Bullring" earlier this season, so we...