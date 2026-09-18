September 18, 2026

Jordan McAbee's daily fantasy NASCAR DFS algorithm-predicted finishing order for the 2026 Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway for DraftKings and betting. Who is going to win?

Well, Gateway ended up being a massive wildcard race for the Chase drivers last weekend, and now the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Bristol Motor Speedway for what could easily be another wildcard event. Bristol is another historic race track on the schedule. It's a half-mile bullring, and we've raced here once this season already,...