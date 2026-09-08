September 8, 2026

Koby's best MLB player prop bets for today (9/8/2026). Bet his home run props (HR props) and win money betting on MLB player props.

RotoBaller, it is a wonderful Tuesday to hit some dingers. I was able to nail Elly De La Cruz in our last article and was a few feet away from one with Alec Burleson, who had three hits but no homers! We have got all 30 teams in play today, and plenty of choices to choose from!

In this article, I'll have four home run spots that I like. We have three righties and a lefty on deck for us, but if you are looking for more, make sure to also check out the RotoBaller Discord, where you can find input from all our experts, including more home run spots and some great strikeout prop picks.

Below are my favorite four home run props from MLB games on Tuesday, September 8, 2026. The current odds given reflect the best price as of the publication, but remember to always shop around at other sportsbooks so you can get more value on your wagers. Odds can vary significantly from one sportsbook to another.

MLB Prop Bets - Today's Home Run Prop Picks (9/8/2026)

Heriberto Hernandez OVER 0.5 Home Runs (+375, Bet365)

Heriberto Hernandez has been one of my favorite righties to target against lefties this season. He has mashed lefties; he leads the team with 10 home runs; the next closest has four! Hernandez is sporting a .879 SLG, .299 ISO, 18.8% Barrel%, and a 42.7% HardHit%. That Barrel% alone is worth targeting.

Hernandez has also been hitting lefties the second hardest recently; he has an average exit velocity of 93 mph against lefties. He gets the benefit of going up against a lefty who has struggled this season, Sean Manaea. Manaea has been a lefty I have loved to go against. Right-handed hitters have cooked him.

Heriberto Hernández hammers the first pitch of the game for a leadoff home run! pic.twitter.com/xU2MU4baTd — MLB (@MLB) September 3, 2026

This season, Manaea has given up 21 home runs, 16 of which have come against RHH. They are also sporting a .525 SLG, .245 ISO, 14% Barrel%, and a 42.3% HardHit%. With eight home runs given up in his last five starts, Hernandez is lining up nicely to hit his 25th home run of the season.

Matt Olson OVER 0.5 Home Runs (+375, Hard Rock)

I think we are getting surprisingly good odds here on Matt Olson; you really can't go wrong with anyone in the Atlanta Braves' starting four. Drake Baldwin, Ronald Acuna Jr., and Michael Harris II all have been fantastic against righties. Olson has just been a level above the rest, though.

This season, Olson has hit 23 home runs against RHP, with a .855 OPS, .276 ISO, 22.6% Barrel%, and a 51.3% HardHit%. The dudes power has just been absurd this season. He has been in a bit of a cold streak, but he has still been hitting the ball well. He leads the team against RHP across the last 10 games with an average exit velocity of 94 mph.

He is lining up against the one and only Freddy Peralta. Peralta has been having quite the down season this year; he has a 5 ERA this season. He has also given up 23 home runs, 17 of which have come against lefties. Which the Braves are loaded with lefties. Lefties are sporting a .462 SLG, .202 ISO, and a 37.2% HardHit%.

Overall, Olson and the Braves are in a good spot here against Peralta.

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