September 6, 2026

Koby's best MLB player prop bets for today (9/6/2026). Bet his home run props (HR props) and win money betting on MLB player props.

Welcome Back, RotoBallers! It is the final Sunday of the year, with no NFL football, so let's take advantage and smoke some home runs! I've had some decent success recently, which I love to see as we get closer to the end of the season. It just goes to show the process is there, and it's about locking in!

In this article, I'll have four home run spots that I like. Make sure to also check out the RotoBaller Discord, where you can find input from all our experts, including more home run spots and some great strikeout prop picks.

Below are my favorite four home run props from MLB games on Sunday, September 6, 2026. The current odds given reflect the best price as of the publication, but remember to always shop around at other sportsbooks so you can get more value on your wagers. Odds can vary significantly from one sportsbook to another.

MLB Prop Bets - Today's Home Run Prop Picks (9/6/2026)

Elly De La Cruz OVER 0.5 Home Runs (+413, NoVig)

First Game? First Homer? That would make for a great start to the day; we have a great opportunity here in the Great American Ball Park. Elly De La Cruz has been crushing the ball recently. Across his last 10 games against lefties, he has 16 ABs, which have resulted in eight hits and a batted-ball exit velocity of 98 mph! That leads the team by quite a large margin. Lucky for us, we have Kyle Harrison making another start for the Brewers.

Harrison has recently struggled quite a bit; he has been giving up non-stop power. In his last four starts, he has given up nine homers, including five against the Cubs in his last start. All nine of those came against RHH. Righties are sporting a .462 SLG, .219 ISO, 10.1% Barrel%, and a 41% HardHit% against Harrison this season.

This gives us a few great options to choose from this Reds squad. ELDC, Sal Stewart, Eugenio Suarez, and Dane Myers have all been crushing lefties.

I chose De La Cruz because of how well he has done against lefties the whole season. He has a 1.039 OPS, .284 ISO, 19.8% Barrel%, and a 51% HardHit%. All of that leads the team. I wouldn't be surprised if we see a leadoff home run this morning. He just hit one from the two-spot today, so I wouldn't be surprised if he made it two days in a row.

Elly De La Cruz goes deep on his bobblehead night! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/7LF5OJMKOL — MLB (@MLB) September 5, 2026

Everything is lining up nicely for Elly here; hopefully he can get us off to a great start!

Alec Burleson OVER 0.5 Home Runs (+300, Fanatics)

Alec Burleson is in a bit of a cold spell; he hasn't hit a home run for almost three weeks, but that just means he's due, right? Absolutely, plus he's playing at Coors Field and against a righty who has struggled in his own ballpark. Burleson has hit righties better than just about everyone on the team outside of Jordan Walker this season. This season, he is sporting a .930 OPS, .226 ISO, 14% Barrel%, 51.3% HardHit%.

As for the Rockies, they have Tanner Gordon, who hasn't performed well at home all season long. At home, he has a 7.26 ERA, and it's primarily been the lefties to do the damage. 10 of the 14 home runs he has given up at home have come by the way of a lefty. Nine of those home runs have come in his last six starts at home. So, in other words, he has been getting hit extremely hard recently and continues to get rocked at home.

Lefties sport a concerning .565 SLG, .271 ISO, 11.2% Barrel%, and a 38% HardHit% against him this season. On top of all that, it is supposed to be warm in Denver today, so that should help get those balls flying. Expect Burleson to break the cold spell and get back on track.

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