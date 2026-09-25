September 25, 2026

Zach's best MLB player prop bets for today (9/25/2026). Bet his home run props (HR props) and win money betting on MLB player props.

Welcome Back, RotoBallers! The MLB regular season is just about in the books, with teams starting their final weekend series on Friday. Most of the playoff races are wrapped up, but there is still seeding on the line this weekend, along with one more chance to make an impression before the postseason and then the offseason begin. Let's swing for the fences with some home run props to close out the season.

In today's picks, I've selected three righties and a lefty from Friday's home run props. I've picked some players with good momentum and matchups on the board for this Friday, while trying to dodge spots where the weather is uncertain. While Coors Field is closed for the season, Sutter Health Park is still in play, so I'm playing a prop from Sacramento. I also have a pair of picks from teams in the chase for the AL West title, which is still up for grabs coming into this weekend. If you are looking for more, make sure to also check out the RotoBaller Discord, where you can find input from all our experts, including more home run spots and some great strikeout prop picks.

Below are my favorite four home run props from MLB games on Friday, September 25, 2026. The odds reflect the best price as of publication, but always shop around other sportsbooks to get better value on your wagers. Odds can vary significantly from one sportsbook to another.

MLB Prop Bets - Today's Home Run Prop Picks (9/25/2026)

Ronald Acuna Jr. OVER 0.5 Home Runs (+400, HardRockBET)

Let's start Friday night's home run picks in Miami, where Acuna and the Braves will tune up for the playoffs with a matchup against Eury Perez on Friday night. Acuna's overall numbers have been down for most of the year, but he can match last season's home run total with one more dinger over the weekend. He has played 105 games this season and hit 20 homers.

Most of his long balls have come towards the end of the season, which gives him good momentum coming into this final weekend set. He has hit seven homers in his 20 games in September with a 19% barrel rate over his last seven contests. On Thursday, he didn't hit a home run but had four hard-hit events as he continues to make excellent contact even when he isn't going yard.

His most recent home run was last Saturday in Houston, where he smashed this grand slam in the seventh inning.

Acuna is 4-for-9 in his career against Marlins starter Eury Perez, with a double and a home run. Perez pitched a clean inning out of the bullpen on Tuesday in extra innings, but he has struggled aside from that in September, giving up 21 runs in 18 1/3 innings, including six home runs. This season, he has served up 20 homers, and righties like Acuna have 14 of those home runs with a .351 wOBA and 11.2% barrel rate.

With the division secure, the Braves are locked into the No. 3 seed heading into the playoffs, but they'll still look to tune up against the Marlins, with Acuna looking to continue swinging a hot bat heading into the playoffs.

Kazuma Okamoto OVER 0.5 Home Runs (+435, ProphetX)

The Blue Jays won't be returning to the postseason after last year's run to the World Series, but one bright spot in their disappointing season overall has been the arrival of Kazuma Okamoto. In his first year in the MLB after eight seasons in the NPB, Okamoto has connected on 33 home runs, leading the team by a wide margin.

Okamoto is only hitting .232, but his impressive power production is backed up by a 44.1% hard-hit rate and a 13.1% barrel rate. Most of his home runs have come against righties, but he has 10 homers against southpaws as well. He has a 17.3% barrel rate against lefties, with a .366 wOBA.

While he hasn't homered in over a week, he does have five home runs in September, including this smash to reach 33 homers for the season.

The biggest swing of the #BlueJays season. Kazuma Okamoto has put them up, 5-4, with a three-run shot. His 33rd of the season. pic.twitter.com/aLKDyubziZ — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) September 15, 2026

On Friday, Okamoto and the Blue Jays will welcome the Reds to wrap up the season for both Wild Card teams from last year, who will not be making the playoffs this year. Lefty Nick Lodolo will be on the mound for the Reds, and Lodolo has been a good target for home run props this season, allowing 20 homers in 20 starts, including 10 in his eight road starts and eight in his last six outings.

Righties like Okamoto have hit 16 of the 20 homers against him, and the 30-year-old from Japan will look to put the finishing touches on his impressive rookie season this weekend. He already has the Blue Jays rookie record for home runs in a season, and he is one of three rookies with 30+ homers this season, which is the first time that has happened in MLB history.

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