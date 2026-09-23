September 23, 2026

Koby's best MLB player prop bets for today (9/23/2026). Bet his home run props (HR props) and win money betting on MLB player props.

Welcome Back, RotoBallers! This is the last time I'll write home run articles this year, so let's go out with a bang. I could only nail Nolan Arenado, unfortunately, but we've got four more chances in this article to hit real nicely.

I've got three lefties and a righty on deck for y'all today. No longshot bet, but we have some nice odds on some of these plays! If you are looking for more, make sure to also check out the RotoBaller Discord, where you can find input from all our experts, including more home run spots and some great strikeout prop picks.

Below are my favorite four home run props from MLB games on Wednesday, September 23, 2026. The odds reflect the best price as of publication, but always shop around other sportsbooks to get better value on your wagers. Odds can vary significantly from one sportsbook to another.

MLB Prop Bets - Today's Home Run Prop Picks (9/23/2026)

Garrett Mitchell OVER 0.5 Home Runs (+600, Fanatics)

The Brewers are playing some elite baseball this year; they are extremely well-rounded and get a fantastic matchup against Aaron Nola. The Brewers have been home run machines, and this time they also get a great ballpark to go with it. Citizens Bank Park has been the best place to hit home runs from the left side of the plate over the last three years. Now I know the weather isn't looking too great, but with how hard Garrett Mitchell is hitting the ball, it might not matter.

This season, Garrett Mitchell has hit 11 home runs; 10 of those have come against RHP. He is sporting a .820 SLG, .184 ISO, 16.8% Barrel%, and a 55.1% HardHit%. Only Jake Bauers has higher numbers than those for the Brewers. Bauers also makes for a great spot. In the last 11 days, he has 15 batted balls against RHP; they have averaged 99 mph, with eight over 100 mph. Two of those went for home runs.

It just goes to show how well he is hitting the ball. Lucky for us, Nola is on the mound; he's been having another terrible year giving up the long ball. 34 home runs were given up, 20 of which came against LHH. Nola has been a bit better at limiting damage in the last few starts, but I think he'll struggle against a team like the Brewers. Plus, Mitchell already has one home run against him in his first five ABs.

Matt Olson OVER 0.5 Home Runs (+340, Fanatics)

I normally don't like taking left-on-left matchups, but Matt Olson has shown it doesn't matter who is pitching; he is going to hit a dinger off them. Andrew Abbott has also been significantly worse against lefties. This season, Abbott has given up 24 home runs, eight of those against LHH. But Abbott has seen lefties 325 fewer times than righties. They are sporting a .462 SLG, .199 ISO, 11.2% Barrel%, and a 40.8% HardHit%.

Abbott has also had six home runs hit off him in the last four games, showing he is in quite the rut at the moment. Lucky for us, Matt Olson is out of his rut and back to hitting dingers. He smoked his 40th dinger of the season a few days ago and has hit three in his last 10 games. Olson has hit 15 of his 40 home runs against lefties, with a .800 SLG, .237 ISO, 14.5% Barrel%, and 48% HardHit%. The big thing is keeping the strikeouts low, and he should be good to get one in the air here.

The wind is blowing out toward right field at around 10 mph, which should give us a slight boost in what is already a solid hitter's park at Truist Park. Look for Olson to hit his 41st homer of the season here.

Matt Olson has his second career 40+ HR season! 💥 pic.twitter.com/QzsOZOYIPK — MLB (@MLB) September 19, 2026

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