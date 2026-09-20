September 20, 2026

Koby's best MLB player prop bets for today (9/20/2026). Bet his home run props (HR props) and win money betting on MLB player props.

Welcome Back, RotoBallers! We only have seven days left of regular-season baseball! I can't believe the season is already almost over. It's been a great season, and I can't wait to do it all again next year. That being said, Tuesday was very successful; we hit three of the four home runs in my last article, and Paredes was close to making it a sweep. Let's hope we can make it a sweep here!

In this article, I've got three normal picks and one longshot bet for y'all who like a little more juice! If you are looking for more, make sure to also check out the RotoBaller Discord, where you can find input from all our experts, including more home run spots and some great strikeout prop picks.

Below are my favorite four home run props from MLB games on Sunday, September 20, 2026. The current odds given reflect the best price as of the publication, but remember to always shop around at other sportsbooks so you can get more value on your wagers. Odds can vary significantly from one sportsbook to another.

MLB Prop Bets - Today's Home Run Prop Picks (9/20/2026)

Lazaro Montes OVER 0.5 Home Runs (+540 BetRivers)

I'm going to be a bit of a homer for this first homer pick of the day. I think it's warranted; Lazaro Montes has some wicked power, all four of his home runs have been over the 400 FT mark, and he's already setting records in Seattle for the longest home run at T-Mobile Park. On top of that, he is in Coors Field. This is just a match made in heaven. He's only been up with the big leagues for a couple of weeks, and he's already shown he can be a long-term power guy here in Seattle.

All four of his home runs have come against RHP, and it looks like he will line up against Tomoyuki Sugano, who has been one of the worst pitchers in MLB this season. He has given up 31 home runs, 21 of which have come against LHH. They are also sporting a .566 SLG, .294 ISO, 15.8% Barrel%, and 41% HardHit%. Sugano has given up two or more home runs in five of his last 10 starts.

This park has consistently benefited power hitters. Just last night, we saw Cal Raleigh smoke one 459 feet. Montes already hit one here at Coors Field in Game one, and with a significantly better pitching matchup, I have no doubt he takes one yard again.

Lazaro Montes with a LONG home run for a @Mariners lead! pic.twitter.com/TYeTylAvVz — MLB (@MLB) September 19, 2026

Alec Burleson OVER 0.5 Home Runs (+500, Hard Rock)

For our next pick, we head to St. Louis, where the Nationals and Jake Irvin take the mound. Irvin has had a rough season: a 5.51 ERA and a 1.6 HR/9. He has allowed 17 home runs this season, with 10 coming against LHH. The lefties have done quite a bit of damage to him, including a .406 SLG, .187 ISO, 15.2% Barrel%, and a 50% HardHit%. Irvin has really had most of his damage done recently too, with 10 home runs being hit off him in his last nine starts.

As for Burleson, no one on the Cardinals is hitting RHP better than him; he has an OPS of .945, an ISO of .230, a 15% Barrel%, and a 53.8% HardHit%. That all goes to show why he has hit 20 of 23 home runs off RHP. He's dominated them all season, and I expect him to get it done here once again. Irvin is the perfect spot for him, and he already has one home run hit off him in his career.

Burleson is also leading the team in average exit velocity across the last 10 games with 97.1 mph! He continues to hit the ball hard, and I'll gladly take him at 5-to-1 odds.

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