September 18, 2026

Zach's best MLB player prop bets for today (9/18/2026). Bet his home run props (HR props) and win money betting on MLB player props.

With just two more Fridays left in the MLB regular season, pennant races are heating up, and chances to take on a full slate in search of home run props are winding down. Many home runs will still be hit before the season ends as some teams evaluate players for future roles while others try to tune up for the postseason. Friday night's massive slate is another great opportunity to swing for the fences, so let's look through the matchups and find a few smash spots.

In this article, I have my four favorite home run spots to target, but if you are looking for more, make sure to also check out the RotoBaller Discord, where you can find input from all our experts, including more home run spots and some great strikeout prop picks.

Below are my favorite four home run props from MLB games on Friday, September 18, 2026. The current odds given reflect the best price as of the publication, but remember to always shop around at other sportsbooks so you can get more value on your wagers. Odds can vary significantly from one sportsbook to another.

MLB Prop Bets - Today's Home Run Prop Picks (9/18/2026)

Jo Adell OVER 0.5 Home Runs (+490, ProphetX)

The Guardians traded for Adell at the trade deadline to give their lineup some extra power from the right side, and the 27-year-old has delivered decent pop. He has six homers in 39 games since joining the Guardians, with a .324 wOBA, a .186 ISO, and a 10.6% barrel rate.

Adell homered twice in his last four games and is up to 22 homers on the season. He has also hit safely in eight of his last nine games and is making consistently good contact from the heart of the Guardians' lineup.

CLE - Jo Adell 2-run HR (22) 📏 442 ft | 💨 110.1 mph | 📐 27°

⚾️ 87.3 mph changeup (CWS - LHP Chris Murphy)

🏟️ Out in 30/30 parks 💣 CWS (0) @ CLE (2)

🔻 1st#GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/Hac9gG2nUY — MLB Home Runs (@MLBHRs_) September 15, 2026

Cleveland starts their weekend series against the Athletics in a tie for first place in the AL Central with the White Sox after taking two of three from Chicago to start the week. The Guardians start the series with a favorable matchup against righty Mason Barnett.

Barnett hasn't pitched in the majors in a month after struggling to a 7.08 ERA and 6.98 FIP in 40 2/3 innings. He allowed 12 homers in those 40 2/3 innings, with a 9.9% barrel rate against him. Righties had a .397 wOBA and hit seven of those 12 home runs as a result of a 16.0% barrel rate against him.

While he did fare better recently in Triple-A, this is still a great matchup for Adell, who has quickly become a key contributor for the Guardians in their playoff chase.

Randy Arozarena OVER 0.5 Home Runs (+488, Kalshi)

Arozarena and the Mariners are in Denver, so they get the Coors Field boost to their power props. There could be some rain in the area, but as long as the game is not played through the rain, the conditions look like they will be favorable with the wind blowing out and warm temperatures.

While it has been a tough season for the Mariners as a whole, Arozarena has been one of the few reliably productive options. Has hit 20+ homers for the sixth straight season and is up to 25 homers with a .268 batting average and .373 wOBA, which would be his best marks in any full season in the MLB if he maintains them to the end of the year.

Arozarena has three homers in his last five games, including a two-homer game last Sunday in Sacramento.

Randy Arozarena again! His second homer of the game gives the @Mariners the lead 🔱 pic.twitter.com/Q2i0tcGFXt — MLB (@MLB) September 13, 2026

Since August 31, he has hit .349 with a handful of home runs, a .302 ISO, and a .455 wOBA. This season, 16 of his 25 homers have come on the road, and 15 of them have come against righties. On Friday, he'll be matched up against righty Gabriel Hughes on the road at Coors.

Hughes is 0-8 with a 6.37 ERA in his 13 games in the majors this year. He's only given up two homers at Coors in 28 1/3 innings, but he hasn't been able to work deep into games and has allowed harder contact to righties like Arozarena in the splits.

Even though he's at Coors, Arozarena still brings decent value at odds well over +400 on most sportsbooks. He's a solid way to get a piece of the action at elevation this Friday.

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