September 15, 2026

Koby's best MLB player prop bets for today (9/15/2026). Bet his home run props (HR props) and win money betting on MLB player props.

After a very eventful NFL weekend, we're back to our regularly scheduled baseball! Many home runs will still be hit before the season ends. Teams are locking in playoff spots as we speak, with plenty more to come! Hopefully y'all were able to make some money over the weekend, and hopefully more to come with these home run calls!

In this article, I have four home run spots that all happen to be righties, but if you are looking for more, make sure to also check out the RotoBaller Discord, where you can find input from all our experts, including more home run spots and some great strikeout prop picks.

Below are my favorite four home run props from MLB games on Tuesday, September 15, 2026. The current odds given reflect the best price as of the publication, but remember to always shop around at other sportsbooks so you can get more value on your wagers. Odds can vary significantly from one sportsbook to another.

MLB Prop Bets - Today's Home Run Prop Picks (9/15/2026)

Coby Mayo OVER 0.5 Home Runs (+450, Fanatics)

To start us off today, we have a banger matchup that I will continue to exploit. I don't think anyone hits lefties better than Coby Mayo; he has crushed them across the season, to the tune of a 1.093 OPS, .397 ISO, with a 25.3% Barrel%, and a 50.5% HardHit%. He has 15 home runs off lefties, and no one is better for him to go against than Sean Manaea.

Manaea has had issues limiting damage against righties this season. Overall, he has given up 21 home runs, while 16 of those have come against righties, and he is sporting a .516 SLG, .238 ISO, 14% Barrel%, and a 42.4% HardHit%. Eight of those home runs have come in his last six starts. He has also given up four or more earned runs in each of his last five starts.

That’s Mr. Mayonnaise to you 💥 pic.twitter.com/MlpYFyD6m7 — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) September 7, 2026

Citi Field hasn't been the best spot for home runs over the last few years, but with as much power Mayo has shown this year, I don't think that is going to matter very much. Mayo also lines up against Manaea's pitch mix as well, other than the Sweeper, but he hasn't seen much of that, and Manaea hasn't even thrown it very well either.

Mayo has been hitting the ball extremely well lately; he has four home runs in his last eight games, while securing at bare minimum a hit in all but one of those. This is lining up to be the perfect matchup for Mayo to once again smoke a lefty.

Ronald Acuna Jr. OVER 0.5 Home Runs (+457, DraftKings)

I don't think I've mentioned Ronald Acuna Jr. once all season, which feels definitely odd to me, but I think this is a great spot for him to go yard. For the Braves this season, it's been all about the lefties, but in this matchup, I think it's going to be the righties who have the advantage against Kevin Gausman. Gausman hasn't been great since joining the Cubs at the trade deadline, and it really shows with how many homers he has been giving up.

His last three starts, in particular, have shown serious regression. He has given up six home runs in those three starts, five of which came against RHH. A little bit of reverse split action for us on the slate. This season, RHH are sporting a .458 SLG, .189 ISO, 10.5% Barrel%, and 43.5% HardHit% against Gausman. Lucky for us, Acuna has been solid against RHP. 12 of his 17 home runs this season have come against righties.

Acuna has sported a .816 OPS, .191 ISO, 14.4% Barrel%, and a 48.4% HardHit%. This leads all righties on the Braves, but Austin Riley is an intriguing pick, as he has been playing after a terrible start to the year. Wrigley Field has been a good place for righties over the past few years, so I could very well see Acuna hitting his 18th of the year here.

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