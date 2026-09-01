September 1, 2026

Koby's best MLB player prop bets for today (9/1/2026). Bet his home run props (HR props) and win money betting on MLB player props.

Welcome Back, RotoBallers! It is the first day of September! Which means we have one month left of regular-season baseball. So gear up as we try to make y'all some extra cash for postseason baseball as well as the upcoming NFL season! Make sure to check out all the great content that is coming out daily!

We have a full slate of games going on and plenty of options to choose from. I have four great picks to give y'all an idea of where to go with this slate! Make sure to also check out the RotoBaller Discord, where you can find input from all our experts, including more home run spots and some great strikeout picks.

Below are my favorite four home run props from MLB games on Tuesday, September 1, 2026. The current odds given reflect the best price as of the publication, but remember to always shop around at other sportsbooks so you can get more value on your wagers. Odds can vary significantly from one sportsbook to another.

MLB Prop Bets - Today's Home Run Prop Picks (9/1/2026)

Junior Caminero OVER 0.5 Home Runs (+325, Bet365)

In my last article, I ended it with Ryan Vilade hitting a homer off a lefty, and it didn't go well. In fact, Caminero was the one who homered off the lefty that day. That being said, I'm gonna ride the hot hand; Caminero has hit a home run in two of his last three games. He is getting a fantastic matchup against Sean Manaea.

Sean Manaea had a decent stretch going, but in his last four starts he has given up seven home runs. That is a bit concerning, especially with them all coming from the right side of the plate. On the season, he has given up 20 home runs, 15 of which have come against RHH; they are sporting a .509 SLG, .237 ISO, 13.8% Barrel%, and a 42.7% HardHit%.

Caminero has been crushing lefties this season, and had it not been for Yordan Alvarez, Caminero might be up for an MVP nod. He leads the team in all categories against LHP this season with a .955 OPS, .233 ISO, 18.7% Barrel%, and a 48.6% HardHit%. Caminero could be in one of the best spots on the slate!

Junior Caminero crushes his 37th home run of the season and is now tied atop the American League HR leaderboard with Yordan Alvarez 💪 pic.twitter.com/lCaLjfGk2v — MLB (@MLB) August 30, 2026

Freddy Peralta is on the mound for the Rays today, which also makes this an interesting spot for the Mets. Take a peek at some of the lefties for the Mets; they could make for a great option as well.

Fernando Tatis Jr. OVER 0.5 Home Runs (+400, Hard Rock)

Fernando Tatis Jr. got off to a slow start, but has recovered quite a bit. He is now up to 17 home runs this season, seven of which have come against lefties. That leads the team by three home runs, which is insane after how slow of a start Tatis had. He is getting a great matchup against Nick Lodolo.

Lodolo has been hammered by righties this season. 13 of his 15 home runs this season have come against the right side of the plate. RHH are sporting a .489 SLG, .216 ISO, 12% Barrel%, and a 42% HardHit%. He has also given up seven home runs in his last five starts, showing major regression recently.

Tatis is likely the best one for the job here; he leads the team in multiple categories against lefties, including a .969 OPS, .276 ISO, 19% Barrel%, and also has a 47.8% HardHit%. On top of all that, we are at a very hitter-friendly park, Great American Ball Park. I'll gladly take 4-1 odds on Tatis in this spot.

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