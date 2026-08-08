August 8, 2026

Kevin's best MLB player prop bets for today (8/8/2026). Bet his home run props (HR props) and win money betting on MLB player props, including Bryce Harper, Yordan Alvarez, and others!

Welcome to Saturday, RotoBallers! It's still a heat wave across the nation, and we're hoping these bats stay hot. I'm sticking with a couple lefties to start here, especially since lefties seem to come through for me more often than not. We'll follow it up with a couple righties. And you know I love me some Same Game Parlay action, so I'm bringing you another one today.

Remember that no matter how juicy things look, home runs are hard to hit, which is why the payoffs are so nice. Don’t overdo it just because the data looks friendly. Make sure to also check out the RotoBaller Discord, where you can find input from all our experts, including more home run spots and some great strikeout picks.

Below, you'll read about my favorite home run props from MLB games on Saturday, August 8, 2026. The current odds given reflect the best price as of the publication, but remember to always shop around at other sportsbooks so you can get more value on your wagers. Odds can vary significantly from one sportsbook to another.

MLB Prop Bets - Today's Home Run Prop Picks (8/8/2026)

Bryce Harper OVER 0.5 Home Runs (+300, Hard Rock)

We start in Philadelphia where the Phillies get a matchup against Toronto's Max Scherzer. The 42-year-old had missed a bit of time this season thanks to back and thumb issues. He's been solid in his two starts since he's returned, but prior to that he'd been getting hit pretty hard.

Bryce Harper goes 433 to dead center to pad the lead against his former team! pic.twitter.com/Yn7EaFUB42 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) August 4, 2026

So let's back Harper here. Harper has been hitting the ball pretty solidly as of late, hitting for a 148 wRC+ with three homers over the last 14 days. That's fueled by a 14.7% barrel rate, the highest mark in Philadelphia's lineup in that span.

Scherzer simply hasn't fared well against lefties this season. They've hit him for a .442 wOBA, a significant weak spot for him. But surprisingly, he hasn't given up any homers to lefties on the road. They've hit all their homers against him in Toronto. Something's got to give here.

Another aspect I like in this matchup is the pitch mix. Scherzer throws four-seamers to lefties at a 47.2% clip this season. Those have been hit for a .507 wOBA, so they're getting crushed. Just so happens that Harper has obliterated four-seamers off righties for a .472 wOBA. This sounds like a good recipe for success here.

If Scherzer leaves one up, then Harper should send it a long way. I promised you a Same Game Parlay and Harper's the first pick in this game. We'll have another one later, but first let's head down to San Diego where another lefty's matchup looks enticing.

Yordan Alvarez OVER 0.5 Home Runs (+270, BetMGM)

We backed Alvarez last week, and he had a couple good chances that ultimately didn't come through. I blame intentional walks for the other opportunities that got taken away, but we'll hopefully make up for it here. His matchup is the Padres' Michael King, who has been pretty solid for San Diego but has shown some cracks in recent starts.

YORDAN ÁLVAREZ (32) 💣 💥 🚀 🔥 🚂 #Astros 6 - 2 Marlins 2do INN ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/O8jlOGDlKr — Javier Gonzalez (@Astros_Coverage) July 21, 2026

For Alvarez, you know the story. He leads the Majors in homers, is leading the AL MVP race, and is just crushing everything in sight. Do you like players that grade out in the 97th percentile or better in practically every hitting stat that matters? That's him this season. He's unstoppable.

King, on the other hand, has started to fall off a touch from his prior hot streak. In the second half of the season, he's given up seven barrels, the most on the Padres in that span. It's not a severely high barrel rate at 11.5%, but it's enough to entice me to back Alvarez.

The key in this matchup is going to be King's changeup. He's throwing it to lefties at a 37.2% clip, and it's his best pitch. But he's given up four homers on it, the most homer-prone pitch he throws to lefties.

Alvarez has crushed everything, but the changeup has been the pitch he hasn't been his best against. That's the only worry, though, and he's hit changeups for a 136 wRC+. If he is able to fight it off enough, he'll get either a sinker or four-seamer, which he can absolutely take advantage of.

As long as he is able to put a few balls in play, then we'll have a really good chance at Alvarez cashing this bet for us. Now let's go ahead and get to that second leg of the Same Game Parlay in Philly I promised.

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