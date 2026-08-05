August 5, 2026

Jamie's best MLB player prop bets for today (8/5/2026). Bet his home run props (HR props) and win money betting on MLB player props, including Yordan Alvarez, Luis Garcia Jr., and others!

Whew! That was a whirlwind of a trade deadline, wasn't it? Yesterday we saw some of the new acquisitions in action, and it was a mixed bag. Tarik Skubal was solid in a loss, and Freddy Peralta got decimated in his Rays debut in Coors Field (the Rays still won). The Yankee fan in me is disappointed with what they did, but it was electric to see George Lombard Jr. shine in his debut last night.

The theme I've noticed with the HR props today is that the odds on some regulars seem...great. If you're reading this early and want to tail these bets, get them in while you can, as I'm not convinced they're going to stay this long. Yordan Alvarez is over 3-to-1 as of this writing, and that seems like almost a gimme (you'll read why). As always, jump into our RotoBaller Discord as we'll be discussing the betting and DFS slates all day.

Below, you'll read about my favorite home run props from MLB games on Wednesday, August 5, 2026. The current odds given reflect the best price as of the publication, but remember to always shop around at other sportsbooks so you can get more value on your wagers. Odds can vary significantly from one sportsbook to another.

MLB Prop Bets - Today's Home Run Prop Picks (8/5/2026)

Yordan Alvarez OVER 0.5 Home Runs (+305, DraftKings)

The triple crown watch for Yordan Alvarez is real now as the calendar has turned to August. He's having an insane season with a .329 batting average, 35 homers, and 84 RBIs while also boasting a league-best 1.087 OPS (quadruple crown?). The Astros continue their home series against Toronto, and Alvarez will face Cubs castoff Jameson Taillon.

Taillon's season has been anything but ideal with a 5.92 ERA and .279 ISO allowed, and he's been even worse on the road (7.23 ERA, .345 ISO allowed). Lefties have battered him for a .309 ISO and 16.4% barrel rate, and he's given up 13 homers to them. Houston has a ripe IRT of 5.1 runs, and Alvarez is sure to be at the center of things.

The big Houston lefty has a .283 ISO against RHP this season, along with a 24.6% barrel rate and 1.165 OPS. He hasn't homered since 7/28, but he still has three multi-hit games and four extra-base hits in that span, meaning he's continued to see and barrel the ball at an elite rate. I'll happily take over 3-to-1 odds on DraftKings for Alvarez to take Taillon deep.

Luis Garcia Jr. OVER 0.5 Home Runs (+455, Novig)

Luis Garcia Jr. made an immediate splash in his Yankee debut on Monday night, whacking a go-ahead two-run homer and showing some serious New York swagger in the process. Unfortunately, the Yankees' bullpen blew it badly, and the homer was meaningless, but it certainly didn't go unnoticed why the Yanks went out and acquired him in the first place.

Garcia led the NL in slugging before being shipped over to New York, and he's pulling the ball at an 18.8% rate, which is a career best for him. That stat is perfect for the short porch in Yankee Stadium, and he'll be a threat to go long every time he steps up to the plate against a righty. Garcia has barreled RHP at a 14.7% rate while also posting a .457 wOBA and .252 ISO against them this year.

Andre Pallante has done a good job at limiting power this season, allowing only ten homers in 494 batters faced. However, he gets a massive park downgrade and a difficult job with this lefty-heavy Yankee lineup. He doesn't miss lefty bats well either, with only a 16.2% K rate against them. The Yankees are expected to succeed despite their struggles with an IRT of 5.1 runs.

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