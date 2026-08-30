August 30, 2026

Koby's best MLB player prop bets for today (8/30/2026). Bet his home run props (HR props) and win money betting on MLB player props.

Welcome Back, RotoBallers! We have a loaded Sunday slate ahead of us, with plenty of home runs to be hit and money to be made! I was able to nail two in last Sunday's edition; let's hope I can keep that momentum and make some cash for the upcoming NFL season!

We have a pair of righties and a pair of lefties on deck for us today, so let's dive in and make some cash! Make sure to also check out the RotoBaller Discord, where you can find input from all our experts, including more home run spots and some great strikeout picks.

Below are my favorite four home run props from MLB games on Sunday, August 30, 2026. The current odds given reflect the best price as of the publication, but remember to always shop around at other sportsbooks so you can get more value on your wagers. Odds can vary significantly from one sportsbook to another.

MLB Prop Bets - Today's Home Run Prop Picks (8/30/2026)

Cal Raleigh OVER 0.5 Home Runs (+303, ProphetX)

Call me a homer if you want, but homers are all Cal Raleigh is hitting right now. He has hit five home runs in his last five games, and has quite the knack for hitting them in Toronto. He just hit one last night, and now he gets a great matchup against Old Man Max Scherzer, who has a 7.59 ERA at home this season, including a 2.5 HR/9. Raleigh is playing some of his best baseball right now, and with how hot he is riding right now, I want to be all over it.

He has 11 home runs in 19 appearances, including postseason play in Toronto. There is something about this stadium that has him hitting home runs so often. Across the last five games against RHP, he has an average exit velocity of 101.2 mph, which is over 11 mph higher than his season average. Which goes to show how well he is hitting the ball right now.

Raleigh has hit righties better in terms of power, where his Barrel% is near 17%. Highest on the team against righties. As far as Scherzer, lefties are sporting a .504 SLG, .211 ISO, with an 8.3% Barrel%. He has also given up three home runs between his last four starts and has shown he hasn't been going deep into games. That's a bit worrisome with the Blue Jays having a very solid bullpen.

Cal Raleigh ropes a solo shot to put the @Mariners on the board! pic.twitter.com/JzJpplfbcO — MLB (@MLB) August 29, 2026

As long as Raleigh can get two ABs against him, I think he gets one to go yard, marking his 20th of the season.

Coby Mayo OVER 0.5 Home Runs (+309, DraftKings)

Coby Mayo has been on fire against lefties this season; they have been platooning him lately, which is probably for the better considering how poorly he has hit against RHP. That being said, 13 of his 17 home runs have come against lefties while he sports a 1.086 OPS, .405 ISO, 27.2% Barrel%, and a 52% HardHit%. And lucky for us, he is getting one of the worst lefty pitchers in one of the best home run parks.

They are playing in Sutter Health Park today, and Jeffrey Springs toes the mound. Springs has been awful at home this season, sporting a 6.71 ERA and a 2.6 HR/9! He has given up 30 total home runs, 22 of which have come against the RHH. They have a .525 SLG, .252 ISO, and a 13.6% Barrel% against him to go along with it.

BAL - Coby Mayo 3-run HR (18) 📏 446 ft | 💨 111.2 mph | 📐 23°

⚾️ 86.9 mph cutter (STL - LHP Caleb Ferguson)

🏟️ Out in 30/30 parks 💣 BAL (4) @ STL (6)

🔺 7th#Birdland pic.twitter.com/k7wfyevf7z — MLB Home Runs (@MLBHRs_) August 27, 2026

Mayo has been consistently one of the best hitters against lefties this season, and all the stars are aligning in this one. This one should be a gimme; let's just hope he doesn't let us down.

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