August 29, 2026

Kevin's best MLB player prop bets for today (8/29/2026). Bet his home run props (HR props) and win money betting on MLB player props.

Welcome to Saturday, RotoBallers! We've got an absolutely loaded slate today with multiple doubleheaders on the board. I traditionally try to avoid betting doubleheaders, mostly because they've never treated me well, but that's all the more opportunity for you to try and find some solid home run props. As for my picks, I'm focused on stars through and through to smash the longball for us today.

Don’t forget that no matter how juicy things look, home runs are hard to hit, which is why the payoffs are so nice. Don’t overdo it just because the data looks friendly. Make sure to also check out the RotoBaller Discord, where you can find input from all our experts, including more home run spots and some great strikeout picks.

Below are my favorite four home run props from MLB games on Saturday, August 29, 2026. The current odds given reflect the best price as of the publication, but remember to always shop around at other sportsbooks so you can get more value on your wagers. Odds can vary significantly from one sportsbook to another.

MLB Prop Bets - Today's Home Run Prop Picks (8/29/2026)

Matt Olson OVER 0.5 Home Runs (+290, BetRivers)

There are plenty of options for you to focus on in the Braves' lineup this afternoon. The Rockies are starting Ryan Feltner, who's just been destroyed by lefties this season. You might find higher odds with those other lefties, say Drake Baldwin and Michael Harris II, but I think the better bets for them are total bases and 2+ hits.

Olson gets the nod for me for the homer, though. A lot of that has to do with the pitch mix we're expecting to see, but we'll get to that later. Let's start with how Olson's been over the past two weeks. He's posted a 16.1% barrel rate over the last 14 days to go along with a 48.6% hard-hit rate.

Matt Olson's 37th homer of the season goes right off the foul pole! pic.twitter.com/UbldMqhxUU — MLB (@MLB) August 26, 2026

That's amounted to just two homers in that span. That's all? Certainly feels like it could be higher. He's not striking out at an overwhelmingly high clip, nor is he walking at an incredibly high rate. There are plenty of balls being put in play, so eventually we're going to see more balls leave the yard.

That should happen on Saturday. Feltner has been hit for a .383 wOBA by lefties on the road, which is such a tasty number for us to target. He's not allowed a significantly high HR/FB rate in this scenario, but something's got to give.

We'll expect him to attack Olson with a mix of four-seamers, changeups, and sliders. Olson is the most well-rounded against these three pitches out of the Braves' main lefties. Of Olson's 37 homers on the season, 24 have come off this trio of pitches. As long as he sees one up, then he should be able to send it.

If you want to back any other Braves' hitter in this spot, I totally understand. Atlanta's lineup should roll on Saturday, but I'll be backing Olson for a long ball. Now to an NL East counterpart.

Bryce Harper OVER 0.5 Home Runs (+370, Fanatics)

If you're betting on this game, it's simply because you know that lefties love to face off against Ryan Johnson of the Angels. So when it comes to going deep, it's either Harper or a guy like Kyle Schwarber. But with Schwarber's odds being sub-200, it makes it really easy to back Harper.

The 33-year-old has been on a roll over the last couple of weeks, hitting for a 198 wRC+ in the last 14 days. Part of that is because of a ridiculous 17% walk rate, but he's also just been crushing in general.

Johnson, on the other hand, is due for a game where he comes back down to reality. In his last start, he threw seven shutout innings against the Rangers. That's not generally been his game. Prior to that start, he'd had nine straight starts where he allowed at least one homer.

So I'm banking on a return to normalcy here. Johnson throws lefties a mix of cutters, splits, and sinkers. The split-finger is generally a good pitch for him, but he has to mix in the other two pitches to be effective. The problem is, both of those pitches get hit generally well.

Harper has done solid damage against them too. He's hit cutters for a .357 wOBA and sinkers for a .403 wOBA. If Johnson keeps the ball in the zone, then I think Harper will have a very good shot of going deep.

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