August 2, 2026

Koby's best MLB player prop bets for today (8/2/2026). Bet his home run props (HR props) and win money betting on MLB player props, including CJ Abrams, JJ Bleday, and others!

Happy Saturday, RotoBallers! I'm riding red hot right now. On Friday, I nailed three of my four home run spots and was a couple of feet away from a Francisco Alvarez home run to make it a clean sweep! I'm hoping to bring that momentum into today's article.

I'll be bringing you four hitters to back. We have three lefties and a switch hitter on deck for us today; now let's get into this slate! If you are looking for some more options outside of these or other bets, make sure you also check out the RotoBaller Discord, where you can find input from all our experts, including more home run spots and some great strikeout picks.

Below, you'll read about my favorite home run props from MLB games on Sunday, August 2, 2026. The current odds given reflect the best price as of the publication, but remember to always shop around at other sportsbooks so you can get more value on your wagers. Odds can vary significantly from one sportsbook to another.

MLB Prop Bets - Today's Home Run Prop Picks (8/2/2026)

CJ Abrams OVER 0.5 Home Runs (+400 FanDuel)

Is it crazy to go CJ Abrams, three days in a row? Maybe a little bit, but he keeps being thrown into great matchups, and I want to give you guys the best spots possible for some home runs. The big thing here is that he is going against JR Ritchie, and the young Braves rookie has struggled especially in giving up home runs. He has given up nine home runs in seven starts this season, and at home he has a 2.4 HR/9.

On top of all that, when these two teams played back in April, both Abrams and James Wood took him yard in his first start. Lefties against Ritchie have sported a .426 SLG, .200 ISO, 10.5% Barrel%, and a 43% HardHit%. He just gave up two more homers in his last start against the Padres, and I'm expecting Abrams to take him yard once again.

Abrams has been torching righties this season; he has a .993 OPS, .304 ISO, 14.6% Barrel%, and a 44% HardHit%. Now, Wood leads him in a few of those categories, but it's the pitch mix that I am most intrigued by. Ritchie has primarily thrown the Changeup and Four-Seamer this season, with a little bit of Curveball mixed in. Abrams has been crushing the Changeup and Four-Seamer all season long. Even the Curveball has been a solid one for him.

As long as we can avoid the rain, Abrams is in prime position to hit one to the Chop House.

JJ Bleday OVER 0.5 Home Runs (+310, Bet 365)

JJ Bleday has been on quite the tear this season in the home run department. He is up to 19 on the season, 14 of which have come against RHP. He has three home runs in his last 10 games and has been crushing the ball. He is second on the team in average exit velocity at 95 mph across the last five games against RHP. Good thing for us, he is going against Mitch Keller.

I don't love going against Keller cause he is on my fantasy team, but alas, this is too good of a spot to ignore. On the season, Keller has struggled against lefties quite a bit; 11 of his 13 home runs have come against lefties, while they sport a .481 SLG, .197 ISO, 12.7% Barrel%, and a 42% HardHit%.

Bleday has been hitting quite a few flyballs recently, which is solid, because Keller has a 14% HR/FB% in July, while also having a 12% across lefties in general this season. As long as Bleday continues to hit righties the way he has this season, this is a great spot for him. He has a .846 OPS, .257 ISO, 14.4% Barrel%, and a 40.6% HardHit%.

JJ Bleday rockets one to right and ties the ballgame 🚀 pic.twitter.com/2obaTMhUvM — MLB (@MLB) July 31, 2026

Great American Ball Park is also an elite spot for lefties; across the last three years, it ranks the second best for home runs! The stars are aligning for this one.

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