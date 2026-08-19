August 19, 2026

Jamie's best MLB player prop bets for today (8/19/2026). Bet his home run props (HR props) and win money betting on MLB player props.

Happy Wednesday, RotoBallers! The Dodgers in Coors is not disappointing us, and you'll find a large portion of this article dedicated to them continuing their assault on Rockies pitching. Their early implied run total (IRT) is 7.4 runs, and you can bet some of that is going to come via the homer.

Other than that, we have a full slate of all-day baseball to explore, with some matchups that have immense playoff implications. While they don't always help when trying to figure out HR props, some of the games will be managed a bit differently this time of year, which can give you an edge on what players to bet on (or avoid). Be sure to jump into our RotoBaller Discord, where we'll be discussing the games all day.

Below, you'll read about my favorite home run props from MLB games on Wednesday, August 19, 2026. The current odds given reflect the best price as of the publication, but remember to always shop around at other sportsbooks so you can get more value on your wagers. Odds can vary significantly from one sportsbook to another.

MLB Prop Bets - Today's Home Run Prop Picks (8/19/2026)

Shohei Ohtani OVER 0.5 Home Runs (+225, FanDuel)

We'll start with the most obvious one. If you bet Shohei Ohtani to homer or used him in DFS for this Coors Field series, he hasn't disappointed. The Japanese sensation has belted three homers over the last two games, and is locked in a heavyweight battle with Pete Crow-Armstrong for NL MVP honors. I'm betting him to close out this series with another long ball tonight.

TECHNICALLY, this is Ohtani's worst matchup of the series, as Kyle Freeland has held lefties in check this season (even at home). However, Ohtani is Ohtani, and he leads the Dodgers in barrel rate against lefty pitching with a 17% mark. He also has a team-high .576 SLG against them. Of his 30 homers, a respectable 12 of them have come against southpaws.

Shohei Ohtani has reached 30 HR in all 3 seasons with the Dodgers! pic.twitter.com/Wf59fm4QWH — MLB (@MLB) August 19, 2026

Another factor? The (sometimes) dreaded batter-vs-pitcher stats. It's a fairly small sample size, but Ohtani is 9-for-16 in his career against Freeland, and seven of those nine hits have been of the extra-base variety. Three of them have left the yard, and Freeland has only managed to strike out Ohtani once. For over two-to-one odds, I'll definitely take a shot here.

Andy Pages OVER 0.5 Home Runs (+375, Bet365)

Not totally comfortable with betting just Ohtani to homer? Why not try a fun two-man parlay with his Dodger teammate Andy Pages, who has heated back up after a lengthy July swoon. Pages has eight hits and two homers over his last five games, and possibly more importantly, has only struck out once in that span. He has a 13.3% barrel rate and .546 SLG against LHP, second on the Dodgers to only the above-mentioned Ohtani.

As decent as Kyle Freeland has been against lefties, he's been equally bad against righty bats. Freeland has allowed a 46.8% HHR, 12.7% barrel rate, and .261 ISO to RHB this season, and 19 of his 22 homers allowed have come off right-handed bats. Pages bats in the top three, which gives him a decent chance at five plate appearances.

I promise this isn't a Dodger-filled article, so read on to check out some other solid HR spots...

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