August 16, 2026

Koby's best MLB player prop bets for today (8/16/2026). Bet his home run props (HR props) and win money betting on MLB player props.

Welcome Back, RotoBallers! We have a loaded slate of baseball on this wonderful Sunday! Sunday is normally for the NFL, but we still have a few weeks until then, so let's lock in on this Sunday and hit some home runs! We start the day off at 12:15 pm EST and end the day with an AL West rivalry between the Mariners and the Astros.

I'm here to give you four solid home run picks with two righties and a couple of hard-hitting lefties to cap the night off, but if you need any other picks, make sure to check out the RotoBaller Discord, where a lot of writers drop their bets!

Below, you'll read about my favorite home run props from MLB games on Sunday, August 16, 2026. The current odds given reflect the best price as of the publication, but remember to always shop around at other sportsbooks so you can get more value on your wagers. Odds can vary significantly from one sportsbook to another.

MLB Prop Bets - Today's Home Run Prop Picks (8/16/2026)

Heriberto Hernandez OVER 0.5 Home Runs (+350, Hard Rock)

To start us off, we have a great matchup between Heriberto Hernandez and Nick Lodolo. Lodolo is coming off the IL and making his second start since. He didn't have a great return, as he gave up three home runs to account for four runs given up in that start.

We all know that the Great American Ball Park is a great spot for home runs; for righties, it's the fifth-best spot to homer in the league! With Hernandez, he hits lefties better than most of the league; he has been crushing it, and a matchup against Lodolo is great considering 11 of his 12 homers this season have come against righties.

Hernandez has hit lefties to the tune of a .897 OPS, .320 ISO, 17.6% Barrel%, and a 46% HardHit%. Nine of his 17 home runs have come against lefties this season, but he is seeing them so much less compared to righties.

If there is anyone to hit a home run today, it's going to be Hernandez, who has crushed lefties all season long.

Who is Heriberto Hernández? In math: my solution

In history: my king

In art: my canvas

In geography: my world pic.twitter.com/bS23ubgodd — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) August 16, 2026

Jordan Walker OVER 0.5 Home Runs (+510, DraftKings)

Edward Cabrera is back after a stint on the IL that had him sidelined for nearly two months. That being said, he is going to be up against a tough team in the Cardinals, who are rolling right now and have an elite home run hitter in Joshua Baez, who just joined the team. That being said, we aren't talking about Baez in this spot. Jordan Walker will be the focal point here.

Jordan Walker has seen his home runs drop off a bit since the All-Star break, but he is having one hell of a season. He has 23 home runs this season, 16 of which have come against RHP. He has smoked righties most of the season, though; he is sporting a .805 OPS, .194 ISO, 15.2% Barrel%, and a 42.8% HardHit%.

Cabrera, right before his hamstring injury, was giving home runs like crazy. In his last four starts, he has given up six home runs! The whole month of June was not a good look for him, and now he's up against a Cardinals team that has been crushing homers. The weather is fairly normal in Chicago, so no extra boost here, but with Walker's raw power it should be enough to get the job done.

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