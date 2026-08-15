August 15, 2026

Kevin's best MLB player prop bets for today (8/15/2026). Bet his home run props (HR props) and win money betting on MLB player props.

Welcome to Saturday, RotoBallers! I'm actually pretty intrigued by today's slate after a few weeks of iffy matchups. We've done decent, but today we're really looking to take advantage in some juicy matchups.

As always, you know I'll be focusing on a couple lefties that I'm pretty fond of. We're also fading a lefty on the mound in one of the NL's best matchups. No Same Game Parlay this week, so that's a switch-up from my norms, but we're still high on this slate with four picks. So let's get to it.

Below, you'll read about my favorite home run props from MLB games on Saturday, August 15, 2026. The current odds given reflect the best price as of the publication, but remember to always shop around at other sportsbooks so you can get more value on your wagers. Odds can vary significantly from one sportsbook to another.

MLB Prop Bets - Today's Home Run Prop Picks (8/15/2026)

Jackson Chourio OVER 0.5 Home Runs (+375, Bet365)

A couple of weeks ago, Chourio was the talk of Milwaukee. He had been crushing everything in sight, hitting four homers in a span of six games. He's been quiet with the long ball since then, but Saturday night gives him a prime matchup against the Dodgers' Justin Wrobleski.

A leadoff laser for Jackson Chourio! He has 4 homers in his last 6 games 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RaFfp8v1Fk — MLB (@MLB) August 9, 2026

The LA lefty has not enjoyed the second half of the season so far. In his last three starts, he's allowed nine homers. You're reading that right. He gave up four homers each in starts against the Mariners and Cubs. Eight of those nine homers have been hit by righties, so Chourio fits the bill for us here.

In August, Chourio has posted a 66.7% hard-hit rate and a 21.2% barrel rate. Those are very easy numbers to get behind when we're looking for a homer.

Expect Wrobleski to attack Chourio with mostly a four-seamer and slider combo. He throws these to righties a combined 78% of the time, making him a rather easy pitch to predict. The four-seamer will be the best pitch for Chourio to send deep, as he's hitting it for a .419 wOBA this season.

The matchup here is too tasty to ignore. Wrobleski isn't LA's best, and Chourio has been cooking. Let's back the Brewer in a clash of the National League's best.

Junior Caminero OVER 0.5 Home Runs (+375, Bet365)

Initially in this spot, I was looking to take Seiya Suzuki against Michael McGreevy and the Cardinals, but the weather in Chicago isn't exactly looking the greatest right now. So we're pivoting to another powerhouse righty in another divisional matchup. Also, we've got another batter with the initials of JC, so we've got that going for us.

Junior Caminero makes it a 4-way tie atop the league with 35 home runs! pic.twitter.com/SZoVyS74Am — MLB (@MLB) August 12, 2026

Backing Caminero is the easy part. He's one of the league's best power hitters, has crushed it the entire season, and is currently mashing with a 17.6% barrel rate in August with five homers. He gets a matchup against Kyle Bradish of the Orioles.

Bradish hasn't been terrible as of late, but he has given up homers in both of his starts against Tampa this season. Caminero has been solid against him in the few ABs he's had against him, going 2-5 with a double and a .454 xwOBA against him. Small sample size but strong numbers.

Caminero is also in his best situation for homers against righties at home. He's hitting them for a 185 wRC+ with 15 homers in this scenario.

The pitch to watch is going to be the slider. Bradish prioritizes his slider against righties while Caminero crushes them. Bradish has given up four homers on sliders, and Caminero has crushed ten of his 35 homers off sliders, the pitch he homers against the most.

Caminero is an easy bat to back when you need a homer, so let's back him tonight. Now onto a pair of lefties I'm really excited about.

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