August 12, 2026

Koby's best MLB player prop bets for today (8/12/2026). Bet his home run props (HR props) and win money betting on MLB player props, including Munetaka Murakami, Cole Young, and others!

We have been running hot as a squad on home run props. Doug Shain (aka BanksterDFS) hit two in yesterday's article, and I smacked two in Sunday's article. I'd love to see us keep up the momentum and ride this season out on a high note! We still have plenty of options to choose from on this loaded Wednesday slate.

We have some big odds on deck for us today, and Munetaka Murakami is a safer option to start us off! If you are looking for some more bets, check out the RotoBaller Discord, where a few other writers and I share our bets!

Below, you'll read about my favorite home run props from MLB games on Wednesday, August 12, 2026. The current odds given reflect the best price as of the publication, but remember to always shop around at other sportsbooks so you can get more value on your wagers. Odds can vary significantly from one sportsbook to another.

MLB Prop Bets - Today's Home Run Prop Picks (8/12/2026)

Munetaka Murakami OVER 0.5 Home Runs (+284, DraftKings)

After a lengthy IL absence, Murakami got right back to where he started this season - hitting dingers! He has six home runs in the last 15 games, and now gets a great opportunity against Rhett Lowder, who has been known to give up a home run or two to the lefties of the world. Murakami is up to 26 home runs on the season, and 21 of those have come against RHP. 15 of those 26 have come at home, too.

On the season, he is sporting a .905 OPS, .305 ISO, 23% Barrel%, and an absurd 58.3% HardHit%. Meanwhile, Lowder has been giving up a ton of hard contact to lefties this season. They are sporting a .486 SLG, .212 ISO, 13% Barrel%, and a 39.4% HardHit%, while giving up 10 of his 11 home runs to lefties. Murakami has been a menace all season, and had he not gone on the IL as long as he did, he really could have pulled out a rookie of the year. At this point, though, it likely goes to Kevin McGonigle, who is having a fantastic season himself.

If you are looking for someone a little higher in odds, I like Sam Antonacci to go yard as well, and with Luis Castillo taking the mound for the White Sox, JJ Bleday makes for a great spot for the Reds if you are looking for a little SGP action. Talk about a couple of bonus bets!

Cole Young OVER 0.5 Home Runs (+560, FanDuel)

I really can't believe I'm entertaining a Mariner as a home run bet right now, but here I am. This is a really good spot, and Will Warren has really struggled against lefties this season. Cole Young has hit the ball extremely well recently; he doesn't hit for much power, but at Yankee Stadium you don't need much to get over the short porch. He hit his first career home run at Yankee Stadium, and I think he can go yard again.

He has at least one hit in 11 of his last 15 games, and six of those games he has multiple hits. The big thing for Warren has been how hard his Four-Seamer has been hit; he has given up eight home runs alone off that pitch, and Young has four of his 11 home runs against righties off the four-seamer. On the season against RHP, he is sporting a .773 OPS, .172 ISO, 8% Barrel%, and a 41.5% HardHit%.

He is currently sitting at +560 odds to homer, and I wouldn't be surprised if we find a book that offers over +600. He likely will lead off against RHP, which should give Young at least three ABs before the Yankees give it to the bullpen.

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