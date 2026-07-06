July 6, 2026

Jamie's best MLB player prop bets for today (7/6/2026). Bet his home run props (HR props) and win money betting on MLB player props, including Yordan Alvarez, James Wood, and others!

Happy Monday, RotoBallers! This is the last full week of baseball before we hit the All-Star break, so let's start it off with some homer props! A lot of teams have the day off today, so it'll be a shorter slate to work with (there are eight games on the docket). Some pivotal series are beginning today, including the Yankees vs. Rays and the Cardinals vs. Brewers.

Be sure to jump into our RotoBaller Discord channel! We've been running a bit hot in both DFS and various props, so what better time to test the waters than the week right before the break? If you use the promo code "Summer" at checkout right now, you'll get 50% off your subscription, and you'll have access to so much amazing content and analysis.

Below, you'll be able to read about my favorite home run props from MLB games on Monday, July 6, 2026. The current odds given reflect the best price as of the time of publication, but remember to always shop around at other sportsbooks so you can get the most value on your home run wagers. Odds can vary significantly from one sportsbook to another.

MLB Prop Bets - Today's Home Run Prop Picks (7/6/2026)

Yordan Alvarez OVER 0.5 Home Runs (+230 DraftKings)

Yordan Alvarez had a bad game yesterday, but the All-Star slugger has just been sensational this season. His recent walk-off homer was his 29th of the year, and he's up to 67 RBIs, a .320 batting average, and a 1.065 OPS on the season. Truly an MVP-type year. Tonight, he begins a series in Washington where the hot weather remains, even though it's cooled in a good portion of the rest of the country.

YORDAN ALVAREZ'S SECOND HOMER OF THE NIGHT COMES IN WALK-OFF FASHION! pic.twitter.com/gL3VAG9zHY — MLB (@MLB) July 5, 2026

Alvarez has battered righty pitching for a .471 wOBA, .284 ISO, and 174 wRC over the season (and combined with his few at-bats from last year). Hitting second on the road against Miles Mikolas and the Nats bullpen gives him a good shot at five plate appearances, and he's been sizzling of late. Before last night's 0-for-4, Alvarez had ten hits, four homers, and 11 RBIs over the previous four games.

Mikolas is the perfect pitcher to target here. He doesn't miss bats at all, with a 13.2% K rate (which is even worse against LHP at 12.4%). He's also allowed a .236 ISO at home this season, and has given up a 40.4% HHR to lefties. This seems to be the perfect storm for Alvarez to go yard.

James Wood OVER 0.5 Home Runs (+270 BetMGM)

Let's try this James Wood thing again. I was certain he was going to lift off yesterday and put my money where my mouth was in both betting and DFS. Alas, Wood only mustered two walks and a run as the Nationals fell to Bubba Chandler and the Pirates 11-5. I'm going right back to the well with Wood tonight, even though his odds have shortened a bit despite not homering.

Wood is a worthy all-star this season, with 23 homers, 56 RBIs and a .926 OPS. He's got three multi-hit games and three homers over his last six contests. Wood is just destroying righty pitching this season for a .485 wOBA and .284 ISO, and the weather continues to be favorable in Washington.

Astros pitcher Mike Burrows has been better overall at limiting power than his counterpart, but that doesn't apply to lefty bats. On the season, Burrows has given a 40.5% HHR and .253 ISO to LHB while only striking out 15% of them. The Astros' bullpen is better than the Nationals', but Wood should have ample shots to go deep tonight.

James Wood homer, take two!