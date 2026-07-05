July 5, 2026

Jamie's best MLB player prop bets for today (7/5/2026). Bet his home run props (HR props) and win money betting on MLB player props, including Byron Buxton, James Wood, and others!

Well, I was 0-for-4 on home run picks yesterday (I knew I should have written up Kyle Stowers), but we won't count the Luis Arraez one since Colorado switched pitchers on us. Still, my DFS cash lineup was absolute fire, as the kids say, with contributions all across the board. If you were in our RotoBaller Discord channel, you saw the build in real time.

Let's move on to this Sunday's slate, which once again features all 30 teams in action. Lineups may look a little wonky (as is sometimes customary for Sundays), but there should be plenty of spots to try and get some HR bets in. The nation's heat wave hasn't quite broken yet, so the ball should fly again today.

Below, you'll be able to read about my favorite home run props from MLB games on Sunday, July 5, 2026. The current odds given reflect the best price as of the time of publication, but remember to always shop around at other sportsbooks so you can get the most value on your home run wagers. Odds can vary significantly from one sportsbook to another.

MLB Prop Bets - Today's Home Run Prop Picks (7/5/2026)

Byron Buxton OVER 0.5 Home Runs (+255 Bet365)

The Twins put up an 11-spot against the Yankees yesterday, so we know the bats have woken up in New York. Byron Buxton accounted for shockingly little of that, but today's the day he takes center stage in the Bronx. The heat still rages on in New York (89 degrees scheduled for game time), and the wind is blowing out to center.

The Yankees will trot out Ryan Weathers and a tired bullpen to face Buxton today, and Weathers' bugaboo this season has been hard contact and power allowed to righties. On the season, Weathers has given up a 43.4% HHR, 14.3% barrel rate, and .192 ISO to RHB, and has already allowed 13 homers to them.

Buxton has been incredible for the Twins this season with 25 homers and a .900 OPS. He is walloping southpaws for a 23.5% barrel rate and .229 ISO this season, and hits near the top of the order, which gives him a good crack at five plate appearances. The Yankees' bullpen has shown major chinks in the armor lately, outside of David Bednar, which means nine full innings of upside.

Shea Langeliers OVER 0.5 Home Runs (+265 Bet365)

Sutter Health Park continues to not disappoint in the offense category, as 21 runs have been scored in the last two games between the Marlins and Athletics. Shea Langeliers is fresh off his first selection as an all-star starter, and brings 20 bombs and an .822 ISO to the table today. Sutter Health's minor league dimensions scream offensive upside, and wind will be blowing out to left-center with temps in the mid-90s.

Shea Langeliers will start in his first All-Star Game! He’s been voted in as the American League starting catcher 👏 pic.twitter.com/NELzh0kbni — MLB (@MLB) July 4, 2026

Eury Perez came into the season as one of my favorite Cy Young sleepers, but his power and hard contact allowed have kept him from realizing his true potential (even though the strikeout rate has still been there). Perez has especially struggled on the road (5.35 ERA, .244 ISO allowed) and has been a lot worse in the same-handed split. On the season, he's allowed a 40% HHR, 15.3% barrel rate, and a .280 ISO to right-handed bats.

Enter Langeliers, who has taken the leap to near-stardom at the catcher position this year. A blue-chip prospect, Langeliers has a 15.6% barrel rate against same-handed pitching while only striking out at a 23% rate against them. I like him to take Perez deep in this one, but just be aware that he's dealing with a thumb injury that kept him out of yesterday's game.