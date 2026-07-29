July 29, 2026

Koby's best MLB player prop bets for today (7/29/2026). Bet his home run props (HR props) and win money betting on MLB player props, including Willson Contreras, Mickey Moniak, and others!

Welcome Back, RotoBallers! We have 16 games on deck for us, including a doubleheader; keep an eye out for that one because I'm eyeing a spot in one of those matchups! In my last article on Sunday, I was able to nail both Jeremy Pena and Andrew Vaughn; I'm hoping I can keep the momentum rolling as we continue to grind this MLB season!

I have four spots on deck for y'all today. If you are looking for some more options or other bets, make sure you also check out the RotoBaller Discord, where you can find input from all our experts, including more home run spots and some great strikeout picks.

Below, you'll read about my favorite home run props from MLB games on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. The current odds given reflect the best price as of the publication, but remember to always shop around at other sportsbooks so you can get more value on your wagers. Odds can vary significantly from one sportsbook to another.

MLB Prop Bets - Today's Home Run Prop Picks (7/29/2026)

Willson Contreras OVER 0.5 Home Runs (+250, Hard Rock)

I really wish that Curtis Mead hadn't gotten hurt so soon after the trade to the Red Sox; this would have been the perfect spot for him to get his first home run with Boston. Alas, we can go with Willson Contreras, who has been equally great against lefties this season; the odds just aren't as good. It's for good reason; he has crushed lefties to the tune of a 1.002 OPS, .307 ISO, 20.8% Barrel%, and a 45.8% HardHit%.

He's going to be lining up against the lefty Jacob Lopez, who is having a reasonable year; in his last six starts, he hasn't given up a home run. Now you may ask, why would I want to go against that? Well, most of those starts were in away games, and Sutter Health Park is a gold mine for home runs. Hence the odds for this bet. At home this season, Lopez has a HR/9 of 1.7, and nine of his eleven home runs have come against RHH.

The Righties have a SLG of .500, .214 ISO, and an 8% Barrel%. It's looking like a windy one in Sacramento, with 12 mph winds throughout the game and 90-degree heat to go with it. With how hot Contreras has been against lefties this season, this feels like a no-brainer for me.

Mickey Moniak OVER 0.5 Home Runs (+500, BetMGM)

This one I would be slightly careful on; in last week's start for Griffin Canning, he got bumped, and an opener took over the first inning. Which in this case would likely hurt him, as he would see one less AB against Canning. If Canning does start the game, though, Mickey Moniak is in an elite spot here. Canning has been someone I have gone against quite a bit this season, and he continues to be pretty bad against LHH.

On the season, lefties are sporting a .600 SLG, .269 ISO, 14.2% Barrel%, and a 50.4% HardHit%. Moniak has been killer against RHP this season; he is second on the team in OPS with a .930, ISO of .309, Barrel% of 13%, and a 43.5% HardHit%. 13 of his 17 home runs have come against RHP, and Moniak has been killer off the fastball, which Canning throws the second most.

I will say Moniak is a bit of a Coors Field merchant, but I think the matchup warrants a shot on Moniak, who has crushed righties this season, including a tank against Michael King just last night in San Diego. Plus, on top of that, it looks like we are going to get a little boost from the wind that is blowing out towards right field, which is perfect for the lefties in the lineup.

Mickey Moniak puts the Rockies ahead with a two-run shot ⛰️ pic.twitter.com/FkgiW1IS8O — MLB (@MLB) July 29, 2026

Note: It is rumored that Griffin Canning is starting; if he doesn't, then it may be best to pivot elsewhere.

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