July 27, 2026

Jamie's best MLB player prop bets for today (7/27/2026). Bet his home run props (HR props) and win money betting on MLB player props, including James Wood, Willson Contreras, and others!

Welcome to another week, RotoBallers! We are now exactly one week from the trade deadline, so it may be a wild one. The weekend already brought a surprise, as the Red Sox curiously traded one of their young lefties in Connolly Early in order to acquire Curtis Mead in the midst of a career year. I expect this won't be the only surprise, so stay tuned with us at RotoBaller all week.

The best way to keep the edge all day for both DFS and betting props is to jump into our RotoBaller Discord. This article is out nice and early today, but it's always possible that some of these picks will be obsolete by gametime based on any number of situations. In Discord, our staff and community are constantly discussing and analyzing the slate in real time. We're pretty cool people, too.

Below, you'll be able to read about my favorite home run props from MLB games on Monday, July 27, 2026. The current odds given reflect the best price as of the time of publication, but remember to always shop around at other sportsbooks so you can get the most value on your home run wagers. Odds can vary significantly from one sportsbook to another.

MLB Prop Bets - Today's Home Run Prop Picks (7/27/2026)

James Wood OVER 0.5 Home Runs (+230, Bet365)

We'll start with what seems to be the lowest-hanging fruit on the schedule. James Wood crossed the 30-HR threshold over the weekend, and the 23-year-old now has a .949 OPS and .286 ISO on the season. He's battered righty pitching this season for an unreal 26.8% barrel rate and .555 SLG, and 21 of his 30 homers have come off RHP.

418-foot blast 💥 James Wood's 2nd homer of the day and 30th this season! pic.twitter.com/Whl3EVdoQ6 — MLB (@MLB) July 26, 2026

The Nationals lead the league in runs scored, and it's no secret that Wood is the driving force behind that at the top of the lineup. They come into this game against the Blue Jays with an IRT of 5.5 runs, and will face off against Max Scherzer who is right at the tail end of a storied career.

Scherzer used to be a feared pitcher, but it's just not that way anymore. His fastball velocity is (predictably) down, and he's only struck out 8.7% of lefties he's faced this season while also giving up a .339 ISO to them. I'm sure he's savvy enough to provide serviceable starts for Toronto down the stretch, but a young superstar like Wood seems a mismatch at this point. Pairing him with C.J. Abrams is a fun two-leg parlay I may explore as well.

Willson Contreras OVER 0.5 Home Runs (+340, FanDuel)

The Red Sox have come storming back into our lives as they've won 17 of their last 19 games and now sit firmly in a playoff spot. Willson Contreras has been one of the biggest contributors to this, with 22 homers and an elite .940 OPS. Contreras is basically ready to fight anybody who blinks at him wrong, but maybe that intensity is a...good thing?

Whatever the case, he's entrenched himself as the best hitter on this upstart Red Sox team, and now finds himself getting to play three games in the ultimate AL hitters' stadium - Sutter Health Park. The temporary home of the Athletics has been easily as lucrative as Coors Field due to its minor-league dimensions and favorable hitting weather.

Today's no different weather-wise. It's going to be in the upper-80s at gametime with winds blowing steadily out to left-center. The A's will send Jack Perkins to the hill for the opening game, and he's allowed a .218 ISO to RHB while posting a 10% less K rate against righties than he has against lefties.

Contreras has been excellent in the reverse-split this season, posting a 16.4% barrel rate and .547 SLG, both of which lead the Red Sox. Boston's IRT of 5.9 runs is the highest on the slate by a good margin, and batting in the top three of the order gives Contreras an excellent chance at five plate appearances. I love getting over three-to-one odds here.

Gain full access to all of our other prop picks below, and all other MLB Premium tools, including Team Sync, Betting/DFS/Prop tools, Lineup Optimizer, Cheat Sheets, and more...

"]