July 26, 2026

Koby's best MLB player prop bets for today (7/26/2026). Bet his home run props (HR props) and win money betting on MLB player props, including Pete Crow-Armstrong, Jeremy Pena, and others!

Welcome Back, RotoBallers! Hope everyone is having a great week, and hopefully you can enjoy another day of Sunday Baseball! We have a ton of spots on this slate that are great for homers, so it was a bit tough to nail it down to just four! Let's get right into it.

In this article, I'll be going over my four favorite home run props. We have one lefty to start, and finish it out with three righties that could tank one out of the park. Make sure you also check out the RotoBaller Discord, where you can find input from all our experts, including more home run spots and some great strikeout picks.

Below, you'll be able to read about my favorite home run props from MLB games on Sunday, July 26, 2026. The current odds given reflect the best price as of the time of publication, but remember to always shop around at other sportsbooks so you can get the most value on your home run wagers. Odds can vary significantly from one sportsbook to another.

MLB Prop Bets - Today's Home Run Prop Picks (7/26/2026)

Pete Crow-Armstrong OVER 0.5 Home Runs (+355, Novig)

I generally don't take guys who have gone yard two days in a row, but PCA has been incredible in recent weeks. He leads the team against RHP in multiple categories, including a 92.5 mph exit velocity in the last two weeks. On the season too, he is sporting a .958 OPS, .288 ISO, 17% Barrel%, and a 51.3% HardHit%. All of which lead the team this season. He is up to 23 home runs, 18 of which have come against righties.

The big thing here is Braxton Ashcraft has been regressing rapidly; he has given up 16 home runs on the season, 13 of which have come to LHH. Eight of those have come in the last four starts! The lefties have been doing pretty much all the damage; they are sporting a .454 SLG, .203 ISO, 9.3% Barrel%, and a 47.7% Hard Hit%.

The biggest concerning factor for Ashcraft is that his HR/FB is up to 31.3% this month! This whole month has been a disaster for him, and I don't see anything changing. PCA has seen Ashcraft a couple of times and has four hits in nine ABs.

Pete Crow-Armstrong’s updated season pace: .285/.385/.529

35 HR | 39 SB

.914 OPS

151 wRC+

+19 DRS | +33 FRV

10.5 fWAR pic.twitter.com/cO7bnpOCEQ — AT (@BaseballWRLD_) July 25, 2026

With nice weather conditions and a pitcher like Ashcraft on the mound who has been HR-prone lately, this is lining up to be a great spot for PCA, who is red hot and in the running for the NL MVP.

Jeremy Pena OVER 0.5 Home Runs (+610, DraftKings)

Now we take our efforts to Chicago, where the Astros travel to take on Erick Fedde, who will be pitching in this matchup. Fedde has been getting torched this season; he has a 4.27 ERA on the season, and a HR/9 of 1.5 to go along with it. He has given up 16 home runs on the season, 12 of which have come against righties.

I think I have the perfect RHH for the job too. Jeremy Pena has been on a tear in the last week of play. He has three straight games of three hits, and is on a seven-game hitting streak that includes three home runs! All of which have come against RHP.

Pena's numbers by no means jump off the page, but the way he has been hitting the ball, it won't be long before they do. On the season, he has a .832 OPS, .165 ISO, 7.6% Barrel%, and a 36.5% HardHit%. On his last 17 batted balls, he has 10 of them that have pushed over 100+ mph exit velocity. Only Yordan Alvarez has been hitting the ball harder more consistently than Pena.

What's the fun in taking Alvarez though? Jeremy Pena has been lights out recently, and Erick Fedde is a guy for Pena to take yard. Also, the odds are too juicy for how locked in he has been, so I'll gladly take the guy who has been significantly worse against RHH.