July 24, 2026

Zach's best MLB player prop bets for today (7/24/2026). Bet his home run props (HR props) and win money betting on MLB player props, including Corbin Carroll, JJ Wetherholt, and others!

Welcome back, RotoBallers! After a slower Thursday, it's time to dive back into a juicy Friday slate with every team in the MLB in action. The Brewers and Rockies play the only afternoon contest, with the rest of the 28 teams in action under the lights. Of the 14 night games, five are divisional tilts, while three are interleague matchups. It's a full slate with lots of options to consider for home run props based on matchup, current form, and environments.

In today's picks, I'm highlighting four young hitters in good matchups with odds of +400 or higher. They're each longshot plays, especially the last one on the list. Don’t forget that no matter how juicy things look, home runs are hard to hit, which is why the payoffs are so nice. Don’t overdo it just because the data looks friendly. Make sure to also check out the RotoBaller Discord, where you can find input from all our experts, including more home run spots and some great strikeout picks.

Below, you'll read about my favorite home run props from MLB games on Friday, July 24, 2026. The current odds given reflect the best price as of the publication, but remember to always shop around at other sportsbooks so you can get more value on your wagers. Odds can vary significantly from one sportsbook to another.

MLB Prop Bets - Today's Home Run Prop Picks (7/24/2026)

Corbin Carroll OVER 0.5 Home Runs (+400, Kalshi )

The Diamondbacks are in D.C. for the weekend, taking on the Nationals, and on Friday, they'll face lefty Carson Palmquist opening in front of Zack Littell. The matchup sets up well for Corbin Carroll, whose power numbers are down on the season but have been trending up lately. He has been a streaky power producer throughout his career, and he looks like he may be about to heat up.

After hitting a career-high 31 homers last year, Carroll is at 15 homers this season, with his ISO and wOBA slipping a little but still at solid levels overall. The 25-year-old lefty was moved to the top of the lineup on Thursday after Ketel Marte (back) was scratched, and he went 1-for-5 with a triple. Carroll had his own injury concerns after hyperextending his right elbow on a swing over the weekend but has four extra-base hits in his last four games and is showing no lingering effects.

Carroll hit his 15th homer of the season on Wednesday against the Athletics.

Corbin Carroll gets the @Dbacks on the board 🐍 pic.twitter.com/CiYe74gunT — MLB (@MLB) July 22, 2026

He has two homers and a 63.2% hard-hit rate over his six games since the All-Star break. He has four barrels and a 21.1% barrel rate over those six games after posting zero barrels in his previous 15 contests. He's finding a good rhythm at the plate and making much better contact, which is a great sign coming into this smash spot against Littell.

Before he gets to take on Littell, Carroll will likely face Palmquist as the opener. Even though it's a lefty-lefty matchup, Palmquist isn't exactly intimidating with his 8.74 ERA, and a lefty hit the only homer against him this season. It's not a "stay away" matchup for sure, and when he gets to Littell, Carroll will be in an even better spot.

Littell is once again near the MLB lead for home runs allowed this year, giving up 25 homers in 23 games, second in the majors only to Jeffrey Springs, who has allowed 27 homers. Littell has allowed 18 of the 25 homers against him to lefties, who have a .297 ISO and .389 wOBA against him, backed up by a 46.8% hard-hit rate and 12.9% barrel rate.

Since Carroll is catching barrels and Littell gives so many up to lefties, Carroll's home run props are a great value at +400 in Friday's matchup.

JJ Wetherholt OVER 0.5 Home Runs (+545, Novig)

Wetherholt is another exciting young lefty near the top of the batting order against a pitcher who has been homer-prone this season. The 23-year-old rookie has put together an impressive season while hitting leadoff all season for St. Louis, and he'll look to keep rolling as his Cardinals host the Reds in a divisional matchup this weekend.

Like Carroll, Wetherholt hit his 15th homer of the season on Wednesday.

JJ Wetherholt breaks the scoreless tie with a solo shot 💥 pic.twitter.com/S67zLoumfx — MLB (@MLB) July 22, 2026

He has three homers this month and two since the All-Star break and has a shot at getting to 20+ homers in his rookie year. This month, he has a 9.4% barrel rate, which is an improvement on his season-long numbers, and he continues to be a reliable producer at the top of the lineup, even though the team has struggled a little bit recently. Of his 15 homers this year, 11 have been against right-handed pitching, and he has a .341 wOBA in the splits.

On Friday, he'll be taking on Reds starting pitcher Rhett Lowder, who has had a much less successful rookie year. He comes into this start with a 5.75 ERA and nine homers against him in 17 games. Lefties like Wetherholt have hit eight of those nine homers against him and have a .211 ISO and 13.8% barrel rate. He has been decent at home, but on the road he is 2-6 with an 8.27 ERA.

Since Lowder will be taking on the Cardinals at Busch Stadium this Friday night, the Cardinals' lefties are a great matchup to attack for home run props, and I love starting at the top of the lineup with Wetherholt, especially with odds over +500.

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