July 22, 2026

Zach Thompson's best MLB player prop bets for today (7/22/2026). Bet his home run props (HR props) and win money betting on MLB player props, including Trea Turner, Chase DeLauter, and others!

Welcome back, RotoBallers! We're a week past the All-Star break with less than two weeks before the MLB Trade Deadline, so there are plenty of fascinating storylines to follow across the sport as we come down the stretch. It's a jam-packed day of on-field action with multiple double-headers on the board. As we get ready to take in all the action this Wednesday, let's find a few tasty home run props to target.

Don’t forget that no matter how juicy things look, home runs are hard to hit, which is why the payoffs are so nice. Don’t overdo it just because the data looks friendly. Make sure to also check out the RotoBaller Discord, where you can find input from all our experts, including more home run spots and some great strikeout picks.

Below, you'll read about my favorite home run props from MLB games on Wednesday, July 22, 2026. The current odds given reflect the best price as of the publication, but remember to always shop around at other sportsbooks so you can get more value on your wagers. Odds can vary significantly from one sportsbook to another.

MLB Prop Bets - Today's Home Run Prop Picks (7/22/2026)

Trea Turner OVER 0.5 Home Runs (+614, Kalshi)

The Phillies are finishing their three-game set against the Dodgers after splitting the first two games of the series, and Wednesday's first pitch will be just before 7:00 p.m. ET. The Dodgers will give the ball to lefty Eric Lauer, who Turner has a good history against.

Turner has been a very streaky homer producer throughout his career and is up to 14 long balls this season after homering four times in his first five games after the All-Star break. He went yard twice on Monday against the Dodgers to help the Phillies get a 10-7 win.

Trea Turner's 2nd homer of the night is a 3-run shot! pic.twitter.com/1OTmKRv4xZ — MLB (@MLB) July 21, 2026

He has seven home runs in his last 16 games with a 51% hard-hit rate and a 15.7% barrel rate that is more than double his season average of 6.8% barrel rate. Turner has a .440 wOBA and .379 ISO over that 16-game span and comes into this matchup with Lauer swinging a hot bat. He has gone 6-for-16 with two homers and a double in their past meetings.

Lauer has been decent for the Dodgers, going 4-5 with a 4.81 ERA, but he has allowed 18 homers in 15 games, including 14 homers to righties, who have a .216 ISO and 12.1% barrel rate against him this year.

Turner has hit 11 of his 14 homers at Citizens Bank Park, and he's a very nice value play at these odds given how hot he's been lately and how many factors are in his favor Wednesday night.

Chase DeLauter OVER 0.5 Home Runs (+500, FanDuel)

DeLauter has also been producing good power lately and is hitting .364 in his 16 games in July with five doubles and four home runs. The rookie has a 58.3% hard-hit rate and an 11.3% barrel rate over that span and is up to 11 homers on the season through 84 games.

He has not homered since the All-Star break but had multiple hits in each of the first two games of the series against the Twins. His most recent homer came against the Marlins just before the break:

This Chase DeLauter kid is pretty doggone good.#GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/TvpHFgx5aT — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) July 12, 2026

DeLauter will take on Bailey Ober on Wednesday night in Cleveland as the Guardians look to take a third straight game in their four-game divisional set. Ober has allowed 13 homers overall this year in 14 starts, and the veteran has gone 2-3 with a 6.90 ERA and eight home runs against him in his eight road starts.

Lefties like DeLauter have hit 10 of the 13 homers against Ober this season with a .256 ISO and .325 wOBA against him. In that matchup, DeLauter should have a good chance to stay hot, and I like his home run props since he makes such good contact. You can hedge with a HRR play or a total bases play since DeLauter is hitting the ball so well even when it's not a homer, but he also has a good chance to go yard on Wednesday night.

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